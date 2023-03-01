Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently got replaced by Shubman Gill in the 11 players of India vs Aus series in Indore. However, now netizens are taking jibes at his wedding with Athiya Shetty.

The newly wedded couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are living the best phase of their married lives. For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a South Indian wedding ceremony.

Ever since they got married, their PDA moments have been winning the internet and how. However, it feels like KL Rahul is going through a testing phase in his career, and netizens are blaming his wife, Athiya, for the same.

As Venkatesh Prasad spoke against KL Rahul and his form, netizens also started ridiculing the cricketer for not doing well on the cricket field. While some made fun of KL Rahul's marriage, others jokingly asked Venkatesh to beware of KL's father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, before saying anything against him. Clearly, it is unfair to bring Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's personal life in between the issue, but the netizens were all nasty and went personal without even thinking twice.

His tweet read, "There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored six overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores and is averaging 30. Let us look at a few others."

Fans have slammed the cricketer. They have blamed selectors for choosing KL Rahul each time. "S Gill has 26 avg at home and 29 avg since 2021 ( same no. of inning as KL ), And I don't need to talk about the game of Mayank and shaw in swinging conditions. I agree KL has been poor, but neither of others has been up to the mark except captain Rohit himself," a fan said. "KLR has got many more opportunities than he deserves! He should have got removed much earlier because youngsters are waiting for their chances. Does he have some connection," a fan added. "Why exactly do people have a problem with this? Tragic that we accept mediocrity in the name of politeness. Prasad is not the villain here. It is the selectors who keep picking players without explanation and the captain who talks in hackneyed phrases. Accountability is a must," a fan shared.

