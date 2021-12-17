  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has come to an end after four months. Neena Gupta was seen blaming Amitabh Bachchan for this reason on the sets of the quiz show. Read to know more about the same.
     

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After four months, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has come to an end. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the final episode today. Neena Gupta, who was one of the guests on the show took the limelight in the  Shandaar Shukravaar episode. She was taken aback when Amitabh pressed the hooter on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and got an end to the episode. The actress had participated in the quiz show with Gajraj Rao.   

    What had occurred was during the episode, the duo was seen answering 12 questions correctly and winning ₹12.50 lakhs. As they were preparing for the 13th question which was worth ₹25 lakhs, the hooter signalled that the episode had ended.  

    Neena asked Amitabh, "What does this) mean"? The actor replied by saying that this was the scary signal he was referring to. Gajraj explained Neena that the hooter meant that the show had ended. Neena asked Amitabh, "Khatam kyun? Boppu kyun bajja? Humne toh koi galti hi nahi ki",to which the actor said that why was she asking her, he didn't set the hooter off. Amitabh further said that the show has come to an end. To this Neena sid that, "Toh aapne itne aur baaton mein laga diya". Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

    India was different when Amitabh Bachchan had started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for the first time, 21 years ago. Now 21 years later, the show has become like a daily soap, a part of our culture. Lately, KBC had completed 1000 episodes. Big B was seen welcoming daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of the show. They were called to play the game. Shweta was seen asking her dad how he feels as he completed KBC's 1000 episodes. He said that he feels like the full world has changed. What was the best part you like about Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13? Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt looks hot in a pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

    I get a kick out of doing new things: Kavita Kaushik RCB

    I get a kick out of doing new things: Kavita Kaushik

    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside

    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video] scj

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]

    Rust Shooting Warrant against Alec Baldwin phone issued here is why drb

    Rust Shooting: Warrant against Alec Baldwin’s phone issued; here is why

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt looks hot in a pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for THIS dress; netizens say 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?' RCB

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for THIS dress; netizens say 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

    PM Modi interacts with private equity venture capital players seek suggestions to be investment destination gcw

    PM Modi interacts with private equity, venture capital players; seek suggestions to be investment destination

    Follow these tips to take care of your supple skin and silky tresses, this winter drb

    Follow these tips to take care of your supple skin and silky tresses, this winter

    WHO approves Serum Institute of India Covovax for emergency approval gcw

    WHO approves Serum Institute of India’s Covovax for emergency use

    Recent Videos

    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon