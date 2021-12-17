Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has come to an end after four months. Neena Gupta was seen blaming Amitabh Bachchan for this reason on the sets of the quiz show. Read to know more about the same.

After four months, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has come to an end. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the final episode today. Neena Gupta, who was one of the guests on the show took the limelight in the Shandaar Shukravaar episode. She was taken aback when Amitabh pressed the hooter on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and got an end to the episode. The actress had participated in the quiz show with Gajraj Rao.

What had occurred was during the episode, the duo was seen answering 12 questions correctly and winning ₹12.50 lakhs. As they were preparing for the 13th question which was worth ₹25 lakhs, the hooter signalled that the episode had ended.

Neena asked Amitabh, "What does this) mean"? The actor replied by saying that this was the scary signal he was referring to. Gajraj explained Neena that the hooter meant that the show had ended. Neena asked Amitabh, "Khatam kyun? Boppu kyun bajja? Humne toh koi galti hi nahi ki",to which the actor said that why was she asking her, he didn't set the hooter off. Amitabh further said that the show has come to an end. To this Neena sid that, "Toh aapne itne aur baaton mein laga diya".

India was different when Amitabh Bachchan had started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for the first time, 21 years ago. Now 21 years later, the show has become like a daily soap, a part of our culture. Lately, KBC had completed 1000 episodes. Big B was seen welcoming daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of the show. They were called to play the game. Shweta was seen asking her dad how he feels as he completed KBC's 1000 episodes. He said that he feels like the full world has changed. What was the best part you like about Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13?