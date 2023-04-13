Fan chases Manju Warrier's car; here's what Malayalam's lady superstar did NEXT

Malayalam star Manju Warrier has made headlines for her outstanding cinematic performances in Thunivu. A fan just chased her car, and this is what she did.

Manju Warrier, who recently appeared in Ajith's Thunivu, had been to Eroor, Ernakulam, for an event. She left the event site and got into her car, and as they drove away, Manju observed a young woman pursuing her automobile.

She could not stop and get out of the car due to heavy traffic, but the young woman pursued her. She requested the young woman to come to her window and instructed the driver to stop the automobile. Manju then said something to the girl before leaving.

Meanwhile, the young woman who had been chasing Manju Warrier was questioned by the media what had transpired. The young lady allegedly informed Manju that she required two minutes of her time since her mother greatly admired the actress. Because it was the young woman's mother's birthday, she asked Manju to wish her a happy birthday because she knew it would make her mother very happy.

Manju told her subordinates to give the young woman her number and promised that she would speak to her mother. The young woman told the media, "My mother is a huge fan of Manju Warrier. The actress needs to be idolised as a person more than a star. She is very kind and empathetic."

Manju Warrier has recently taken on some challenging jobs that have taken her out of her comfort zone. "I have always said that my criterion for selecting a subject is that it should excite me," she remarked in an interview with a newspaper. Of course, I've made mistakes before. Viewers are now exposed to a wide range of information. We artists are also interested in new tales and storytelling. As a result, I attempt to lift the standard with each picture like many other performers."

Manju's most recent feature was the Malayalam film Vellari Pattanam, for which she received critical acclaim.