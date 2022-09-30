Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF's Hombale Films for Dhoomam; check out the first-look poster

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali have been cast for Hombale Films’ next project ‘Dhoomam’. The makers released the first-look poster of the upcoming film on Friday. 'Dhooman' marks the first collaboration between Faasil and the production house that backed Yash-starrer 'KGF' franchise.

One of the top actors in the Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil has been roped in by Hombale Films for their upcoming film ‘Dhoomam’. Faasil, who is regarded as one of the finest Malayalam actors, has become a pan India sensation since the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actor, who has impressed everyone with his numerous brilliant performances, is once again gearing up to enthral the audiences with his performance in ‘Dhoomam’.

The film, ‘Dhoomam’, marks the first collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Hombale Films, the production house that backed Yash-starrer ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. While the first-look poster of the movie has been released, the audience is now eagerly waiting for Fahadh Faasil’s look from the movie. The upcoming film will be helmed by Pawan Kumar, who has previously directed films such as ‘U Turn’ and ‘Lucia’.

Along with Fahadh Faasil, ‘Dhoomam’ will also feature actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The film is slated to go on the floors next month, on October 9. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hombale Films shared the first-look poster of the movie with a caption that read: "What you sow, so shall you reap. Presenting #Dhoomam. Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the thriller, ‘Malayankunju’, written by Mahesh Narayanan. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Faasil is presently busy with ‘Pushpa: The Fall’. Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pishpa: The Rise’ which had released in December 2021. The film had become a blockbuster at the box office. The sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.