Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF's Hombale Films for Dhoomam; check out the first-look poster

    Actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali have been cast for Hombale Films’ next project ‘Dhoomam’. The makers released the first-look poster of the upcoming film on Friday. 'Dhooman' marks the first collaboration between Faasil and the production house that backed Yash-starrer 'KGF' franchise.

    Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF Hombale Films for Dhoomam check out the first look poster drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    One of the top actors in the Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil has been roped in by Hombale Films for their upcoming film ‘Dhoomam’. Faasil, who is regarded as one of the finest Malayalam actors, has become a pan India sensation since the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actor, who has impressed everyone with his numerous brilliant performances, is once again gearing up to enthral the audiences with his performance in ‘Dhoomam’.

    The film, ‘Dhoomam’, marks the first collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Hombale Films, the production house that backed Yash-starrer ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.  While the first-look poster of the movie has been released, the audience is now eagerly waiting for Fahadh Faasil’s look from the movie. The upcoming film will be helmed by Pawan Kumar, who has previously directed films such as ‘U Turn’ and ‘Lucia’.

    ALSO READ: Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show'; talks of India in farewell speech

    Along with Fahadh Faasil, ‘Dhoomam’ will also feature actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The film is slated to go on the floors next month, on October 9. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hombale Films shared the first-look poster of the movie with a caption that read: "What you sow, so shall you reap. Presenting #Dhoomam. Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023.”

    Check out the poster here:

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Can PS: I be able to defeat Vikram Vedha? Here’s how other films performed

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the thriller, ‘Malayankunju’, written by Mahesh Narayanan. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Faasil is presently busy with ‘Pushpa: The Fall’. Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pishpa: The Rise’ which had released in December 2021. The film had become a blockbuster at the box office. The sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trevor Noah quits The Daily Show talks of India in farewell speech drb

    Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show'; talks of India in farewell speech

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures

    Naane Varuvean: Dhanush's psychological thriller to release on OTT platform; here's how much it was sold for RBA

    Naane Varuvean: Dhanush's psychological thriller to release on OTT platform; here's how much it was sold for

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow and arrow and posed like Lord Ram RBA

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow-arrow and posed like Lord Ram

    IIFA 2023: Here is when and where the 23rd edition will be held drb

    IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    Recent Stories

    GATE 2023 Last date to register today know fees documents needed other details gcw

    GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

    National Games 2022: badminton star PV Sindhu performs GARBA along with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde (WATCH)-ayh

    PV Sindhu performs GARBA along with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde (WATCH)

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. modernizes hospital wards to support the community in Ernakulam-snt

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. modernizes hospital wards to support the community in Ernakulam

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report AJR

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    PM Modi to launch 5G services on October 1: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to launch 5G services on October 1: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon