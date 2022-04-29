Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

Payal Rohatgi revealed that she could not conceive, on the most recent episode of Lock Upp. Asianet Newsable spoke to her wrestler fiancé Sangram Singh about his thoughts on it; here's what he told us.

After Sangram Singh's girlfriend Payal Rohatgi made an emotional confession to the viewers from within the reality TV show Lock Upp, Sangram Singh has responded. Payal was visibly upset as she spoke to the camera about her inability to conceive after several attempts. Payal has also stated that this is the cause of her and Sangam's wedding postponement.

For the uninitiated, in one of the latest episodes of Lock Upp, Payal said, "I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful. Isliye main kehti hu kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu. (Therefore, I tell Sangram to marry a girl, who can give him a child. I say this sometimes)."

Also Read: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

Check out the video here:

Sangram Singh, who spoke to Asianet Newsable about the matter, stated that he is very proud of Payal and aware that his partner is unable to conceive. He went on to say, "What matters most is that we accept each other for who we are. It's possible I'll have the same difficulty tomorrow; perhaps I won't be able to have children. Would Payal have abandoned me at that point? Not. Yes, she did recommend that I start searching for someone else to marry and have a family with, but I couldn't help but giggle at what she said. We've always been together, and we'll always be together."

ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive)

"Payal is a courageous young lady. I am pleased with her accomplishments. Yes, her IVF failed, and doctors informed her she wouldn't be able to have a child. But what does it matter?

Watch this Video:

"

Sangram also added, "What's the big deal about kids? The love between spouses is crucial, and that's all that matters. Sangram further mentioned how Payal's inability to conceive made her weak. He went on to say that he has always informed them that they can be adopted or go for surrogacy, but that adoption is their first choice.