Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

    Payal Rohatgi revealed that she could not conceive, on the most recent episode of Lock Upp. Asianet Newsable spoke to her wrestler fiancé Sangram Singh about his thoughts on it; here's what he told us.

    Exclusive Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi statement she can't get pregnant RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    After Sangram Singh's girlfriend Payal Rohatgi made an emotional confession to the viewers from within the reality TV show Lock Upp, Sangram Singh has responded. Payal was visibly upset as she spoke to the camera about her inability to conceive after several attempts. Payal has also stated that this is the cause of her and Sangam's wedding postponement.

    For the uninitiated, in one of the latest episodes of Lock Upp, Payal said, "I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful. Isliye main kehti hu kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu. (Therefore, I tell Sangram to marry a girl, who can give him a child. I say this sometimes)."

    Also Read: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

    Check out the video here: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

    Sangram Singh, who spoke to Asianet Newsable about the matter, stated that he is very proud of Payal and aware that his partner is unable to conceive. He went on to say, "What matters most is that we accept each other for who we are. It's possible I'll have the same difficulty tomorrow; perhaps I won't be able to have children. Would Payal have abandoned me at that point? Not. Yes, she did recommend that I start searching for someone else to marry and have a family with, but I couldn't help but giggle at what she said. We've always been together, and we'll always be together."

    ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive)

    "Payal is a courageous young lady. I am pleased with her accomplishments. Yes, her IVF failed, and doctors informed her she wouldn't be able to have a child. But what does it matter? 

    Watch this Video: 

    "

    Sangram also added, "What's the big deal about kids? The love between spouses is crucial, and that's all that matters. Sangram further mentioned how Payal's inability to conceive made her weak. He went on to say that he has always informed them that they can be adopted or go for surrogacy, but that adoption is their first choice.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised drb

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

    Exclusive Interview with Anees Bazmee on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar drb

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    football Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria snt

    Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

    iPhone 14 Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch pill shaped cutout in Pro model gcw

    iPhone 14: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch, pill-shaped cutout

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon