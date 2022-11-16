Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court

    Sunny Leone has filed a petition with the Kerala High Court for quashing an FIR, lodged against her, four years ago. The actor has been accused of violating the contract regarding a stage performance.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Actor Sunny Leone has approached the Kerala High Court to get an FIR lodged against her, quashed. According to reports, the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police had registered an FIR against Sunny, four years ago. She is accused of violating the contract for a stage performance in Kozhikode.

    In her petition, Sunny Leone has denied the allegations leveled against her, her husband Daniel Weber, and one more. She has claimed that she was not involved in any type of crime, adding that she has been put in trouble because of the case. Sunny reportedly said through plea that she has suffered a lot over the last four years of the case and that no concrete evidence has been found against her.

    According to reports, the Kerala police’s crime branch wing is probing the case, which was registered in the Ernakulam district on the complaint of a person named Shias Kunhumohammed. The show's coordinator Shias alleged in his complaint that Sunny Leone had signed a contract to perform on stage. For this, she allegedly took Rs 39 lakh. He further accused the actor saying neither the accused attended the program, nor did they return the amount.

    While Sunny Leone has been made the prime accused in the case, her husband Daniel Webber, and an employee of her company, Sunil Rajni, have been mentioned as the second and third accused respectively.

    Previously, in February 2021, the single bench of Justice Ashok Menon had granted interim protection from arrest to Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, and Sunil Rajni on their applications seeking anticipatory bail. The bench also ordered the state police to serve notices to the accused under section Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in order for them to appear for interrogation. The 2021 interim order was extended in November 2022 by Justice K Babu.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
