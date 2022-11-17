Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Bhediya’s VFX is world-class, says Dinesh Vijan

    Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Bhediya', will be released in the theatres, later this month. Ahead of the film's release, producer Dinesh Vijan talks to Asianet Newsable about the hard work that went behind the visual effects.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’, has hit the cinema halls today, on is all set for its theatrical release on November 25. The horror comedy, which also stars actors Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles, runs high on the VFX.

    Speaking about the visual treat that the makers are set to offer to the audience, producer Dinesh Vijay of Maddock Films, who is backing the movie, said, “This is a film that will make you feel proud of the VFX. Generally, when we watch a film, we think that ours (Indian films) is a second-hand VFX, but this (Bhediya) is something that is of world standard.”

    “When you see the wolf in the film, which reflects on the Indian culture, the quality of the VFX is such that even people sitting in Hollywood will say ‘well done’. I think it is something that Indians will be very, very proud of,” added Dinesh Vijan, adding that the real challenge for the makers to when the audience watches ‘Bhediya’ and “feels that it’s a real wolf”.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Dinesh Vijan further revealed that the film, which promises the views of a visual experience like never before, was made in a record time of 18 to 19 months. “It is an economical film. We have given one year to the VFX. There are about 600 people who have worked on the VFX; we have the longest end credits that a film has ever had – it is 10 minutes long,” said the producer.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

    Furthermore, Dinesh Vijay revealed that the team which did the VFX for the 2016 film ‘The Jungle Book’, is the same that has worked on the visual effects for ‘Bhediya’. “We got the same guys onboard who did the VFX for ‘The Jungle Book’. If we succeed in making you feel that there is no VFX and it is a real wolf, then I think we will be very proud of it,” concluded Vijan.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 8:42 PM IST
