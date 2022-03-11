Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Shivrajkumar on Puneeth Rajkumar's last film; 'dubbing for Appu's 'James' was tough'

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is all set to release on March 17. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable Puneeth's elder brother, Shivrajkumar shared his dubbing experience for James

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Ahead of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, 'James' release coincides with his birthday, actor Shivrajkumar turned emotional while sharing his dubbing experience for his brother, who succumbed to sudden cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. Shivarajkumar, in his exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, said that he found it very tough to dub for his brother.

    The film James will be released on March 17, and it features your brother and has your voice for him; what do you feel?
    I don't know what to say, it was challenging actually (to dub for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James). Being an actor and to match his ( to lip-sync Puneeth Rajkumar's dialogues) is very difficult. For anyone to get into others' shoes is very difficult. Being my younger brother and seeing him grow up was a difficult task (to dub for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James). In fact, Chetan (director of the film) wanted me to dub, I can't say it is an opportunity as it was very emotional (to dub in the absence of Puneeth Rajkumar due to his sudden death). I wish he would have been here.

    Did you ever think that you would dub for your own brother, a superstar in his own right?
    'Am I really dubbing for him', that was the reaction I had because it was not easy to dub for my own brother and it is just the same for any blood relations. It was quite an emotional part, actually.

    In his last few speeches on stage, Puneeth Rajkumar said that you inspired him to act and do stunts; what do you have to say?
    He has inspired me a lot to become an actor. I was not interested in becoming an actor in the first place. I was in engineering college and when people approached me for films I looked up to 'Appu' (Puneeth Rajkumar). He inspired me. I was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan who are legends and I thought, when there are legends and my brother is also acting, I also thought to give it a try. We have enjoyed his talent and success right from his early days as a baby. The age difference between him and me is 13 years and he was more like a son to me. He was far ahead of us and was a superstar from his childhood days. But he said that he was inspired by me rather, and that is his greatness. He is a pure soul now.

    There were talks about a film in which you and your brother were supposed to act, what happened to that?

    There were a lot of plans and Harsha (director) also had a script for us. But he (Puneeth Rajkumar) told me to take a Shivanna and in reply I said, we both must listen to the script. It should be a memorable one. Talks were going on and Harsha had an idea and he wanted to try it in (directing Shivajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar in a film) later stages, but unfortunately, these things (sudden demise) happened and we are unable to digest it at all.

    What do you have to say about the film 'James' and why should people watch it?
    I hope everyone likes it when it is released and I pray to god. Hope I have done justice to him. Don't know how far people are going to watch it. Hope my voice will suit him, I have done my best to match his dialogues, let us see how people react. I also have done a small appearance in it. It is wonderful and people will really connect to it. A lot of emotional bonding is in the film. It is more of an action drama with social awareness. Family, emotional and commercial elements are there.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
