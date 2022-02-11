  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last year, on October 29 Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away; today his last film James' teaser is out

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    Today, late Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans got emotional after watching James' teaser was out a few hours ago. Kannada film James, one of the most anticipated films of this year in the South film industry, is all set to release on March 17 on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages.
     

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    It is said no other Kannada film will be released during that week March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor. James is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the hit Kannada film Raajakumara. 

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar had left the entire fans and film fraternity mourning when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore on October 29, 2021. He was fondly called Appu by his fans. The actor was 46 when he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest while he was excising in his house the gym. He was the son of superstar Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar was born in Chennai on March 17, 1875. The actor has played the lead role in more than 29 films. Puneeth Rajkumar's most notable acts were in Beyyada Hoovu, Vasantha Geetha, Eradu Nakshatragalu, which are loved by his fans to date. Puneeth's first lead was in the 2002 film Appu, and the film was a huge hit.

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    He won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yerau Nakshatragaly. He first met with his wife Ashwini Revanth through a common friend, and later their friendship turned into love, and they got married on December 1, 1999.

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar and Ashwini Revanth had two daughters, Daithi and Vendita. According to reports, the net worth of Puneeth is reported to be $1.5 million. Business Insider had reported his net worth is stated to be $1.5 million.
     

    Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know RCB

    According to reports, Puneet Rajkumar had studied with the help of a private tutor at home. He reportedly had a diploma in computer science. 

    DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites media reports. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. It is just for entertainment purposes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media RCB

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

    Family Pack trailer Puneth Rajkumar PRK Production release trailer of Family Pack watch drb

    Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

    Hollywood Astroworld Tragedy 9 year old victim grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish drb

    Astroworld Tragedy: 9-year-old victim’s grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish

    Blackpink Rose sings Coldplay Viva La Vida Neck Deeps December covers on her 25th birthday watch drb

    Blackpink’s Rosé sings Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, Neck Deeps’ December covers on her 25th birthday; watch

    Recent Stories

    Tek Fog couldn't be found on Prominent App Stores: Centre informs Parliament - ADT

    'Tek Fog' couldn't be found on Prominent App Stores: Centre informs Parliament

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Manish Pandey to Prasidh Krishna - 4 Karnataka players RCB can eye-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Manish Pandey to Prasidh Krishna - 4 Karnataka players RCB can eye

    What poverty are you referring to?: Sitharaman taunts Rahul Gandhi's 2013 remark - ADT

    What poverty are you referring to?: Sitharaman taunts Rahul Gandhi's 2013 remark

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: 'This is Uttarakhand's decade', PM Modi pitches for BJP's return to power-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: 'This is Uttarakhand's decade', PM Modi pitches for BJP's return to power

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon