Why James' star Puneeth Rajkumar is so popular in South? All you need to know

Last year, on October 29 Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away; today his last film James' teaser is out

Today, late Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans got emotional after watching James' teaser was out a few hours ago. Kannada film James, one of the most anticipated films of this year in the South film industry, is all set to release on March 17 on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages.



It is said no other Kannada film will be released during that week March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor. James is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the hit Kannada film Raajakumara.

Puneeth Rajkumar had left the entire fans and film fraternity mourning when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore on October 29, 2021. He was fondly called Appu by his fans. The actor was 46 when he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest while he was excising in his house the gym. He was the son of superstar Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar was born in Chennai on March 17, 1875. The actor has played the lead role in more than 29 films. Puneeth Rajkumar's most notable acts were in Beyyada Hoovu, Vasantha Geetha, Eradu Nakshatragalu, which are loved by his fans to date. Puneeth's first lead was in the 2002 film Appu, and the film was a huge hit.

He won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yerau Nakshatragaly. He first met with his wife Ashwini Revanth through a common friend, and later their friendship turned into love, and they got married on December 1, 1999.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Ashwini Revanth had two daughters, Daithi and Vendita. According to reports, the net worth of Puneeth is reported to be $1.5 million. Business Insider had reported his net worth is stated to be $1.5 million.

