    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls

    Makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ are all set to install a surprise booth in cinema halls across India; read more

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's much-awaited magnum opus Radhe Shyam is all set to release this weekend globally. The film will be finally out on March 11th after several delays caused due to the pandemic. 

    In this romantic-drama film, Prabhas will be playing the role of a palmist while the film has been considered India’s first Astro-thriller movie by the makers. The movie also has a voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s. It was filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad. And has picturesque visuals of Italy, Georgia.

    To make fans more excited about the film, the makers are taking it up another notch as ‘Radhe Shyam’ becomes the first movie in India to install ‘Astrology Corner’ in cinema halls across the country. 

    Never before has any Indian movie explored a concept like this before release. Ever since the Astrology Corners has been installed, it has met with a tremendous response from the audience, thronging in considerable numbers to interact with astrologers and learn more about their future!

    Director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod had fans hailing it as the most phenomenal movie ever.
     

    The first review of Radhe Shyam is already out. Yes, Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on Twitter. Umair Sandh wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject.”

    The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is one of the most awaited films, and the first (non-spoiler) reaction has gone viral. After watching the movie, in a couple of tweets Umair Sandh wrote were like, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.”

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
