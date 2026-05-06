The trailer for 'Evil Dead Burn', the sixth film in the horror series, has been released. Directed by Sebastien Vanicek, the movie's logline promises a 'family reunion from hell' as a widow's in-laws are transformed into Deadites.

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming 'Evil Dead Burn' has finally been unveiled, taking the audience back into the dreaded and terrifying world. Directed by Sebastien Vanicek, the film arrives as the sixth instalment in the popular horror franchise.

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A Family Reunion from Hell

"After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites -- turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell -- she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death," states the official logline for 'Evil Dead Burn', as quoted by Variety. https://www.instagram.com/p/DX9ncAiSruY/

Terrifying Trailer Glimpses

The trailer opens to show a mother at home being interrupted by a knock at the door. It is then revealed that the guest is an undead corpse with chopped-off fingers and a car headrest through her skull. It moves to show a car accident that caused the horrifying injury, followed by a Deadite zombie drinking candle wax and another gut-wrenching encounter with a knife-filled dishwasher.

'Evil Dead' Franchise Legacy

The 'Evil Dead' franchise began with Sam Raimi's 1981 directorial debut, which followed five friends in a cabin in the woods as they accidentally release demons. 'Evil Dead II' was released in 1987, followed by 'Army of Darkness' in 1992. However, following 2013's 'Evil Dead' and 2023's 'Evil Dead Rise', 'Evil Dead Burn' is dubbed as the third standalone entry into the franchise.

Cast and Production Team

Featuring in the film are Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, and George Pullar. Bruce Campbell, who originally starred in the initial film, returns to executive producer alongside Lee Cronin. Raimi produces alongside Rob Tapert under the banner of Ghost House Pictures.

Future of the Franchise

Meanwhile, the seventh 'Evil Dead' instalment titled 'Evil Dead Wrath' is already in development for 2028, as per Variety. (ANI)