Ethan Hawke reflects on his acting career, revealing he once thought he would star in more action films and comedies, especially after 'Training Day'. He discusses his new film 'The Weight' as a chance to be an action hero before he gets too old.

Ethan Hawke on Career Expectations vs. Reality

Actor Ethan Hawke has reflected on how his acting career has unfolded differently from what he had imagined as a young performer, admitting that he once expected to star in more action films and comedies, according to People. In an interview with GQ's Zach Baron for the publication's ‘One More Question’ series, the 55-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming historical survival thriller ‘The Weight’ and his desire to take on an adventure film before he felt he was too old to play an action hero.

Recalling his expectations after starring alongside Denzel Washington in the 2001 crime thriller ‘Training Day’, Hawke said he had believed the film would open the door to more action roles. “When I did Training Day, I really thought I’d be in a lot of action movies. I just thought that was going to happen for me,” he said. “But when I was younger, I also thought I’d be in a lot of comedies,” according to People. . Reflecting on how his career eventually took shape, he added, “I thought all these things...I thought everything would be different somehow. And how it is is fine, interesting, of course.”

Embracing an Action Role in 'The Weight'

Hawke also revealed that he had discussed finding a major action film to star in with his wife and producing partner, Ryan Hawke, before taking on ‘The Weight’. He said the team worked with filmmaker Padraic McKinley to develop the project and bring the script to fruition, as he wanted to experience the genre in a leading role. “She worked really hard. We got with Padraic [McKinley]. We got the script together and started working on it and trying to get it made, because in five minutes, I will be too old to be the hero in an action movie. I probably already am,” Hawke said.

“But I wanted to try to do it, and I feel really proud of the movie, and I’m glad we did it,” he added. When asked whether he had to mourn the fact that age could influence the roles available to him, Hawke admitted that he tries not to dwell on the subject. “I try not to let myself think like that, even though I just said that,” he said.

Reflections on Aging and Past Popularity

The actor also looked back on a time when his popularity among young audiences was reflected in posters of his films displayed in college dorm rooms across the United States. “You know, I never took any pride in it until it was gone, but there was a time period where posters of my film were in college dorm rooms across America,” he recalled. “Those days are done. I never was proud of it when it was happening, but now I’m like, ‘Well, that’s cool,’” he continued.

“Wish that still was the case, but you have to kind of embrace what is. I meet those women now at my kids’ soccer games, and they say, ‘I had your picture up in my college dorm,’ and I think that we have some bond, a secret between us, but that makes me feel good,” Hawke added, according to People.

Appreciation for a Varied Career

Despite his initial ambitions to become an action star, Hawke said he appreciates the variety of roles he has taken on throughout his career, spanning different genres and styles of filmmaking. His filmography includes horror titles such as ‘Sinister’ and ‘The Black Phone’, as well as acclaimed films including ‘Before Sunrise’, ‘Reality Bites’, ‘Gattaca’ and ‘Dead Poets Society’, according to With ‘The Weight’, Hawke is embracing another opportunity to explore a different kind of role while acknowledging how his priorities and perspective on his career have evolved over time.