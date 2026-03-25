At the International Film Festival Delhi, Esha Gupta highlighted the 'female gaze' and women's role in cinema. Madhur Bhandarkar and Spanish actor Enrique Arce also lauded the event for promoting cultural exchange and diverse storytelling.

Esha Gupta on the Enduring 'Female Gaze' in Cinema

Actor Esha Gupta spoke about the role of women in cinema, emphasising the significant contributions women have made both on-screen and behind the scenes. While speaking at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 (IFFD), she shared her thoughts on the growing influence of the female gaze in modern storytelling.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She expressed that women have always had a pivotal role in shaping cinema, adding that the concept of the female gaze has existed since the beginning of time. "Female gaze started when the earth was made," Esha said. "Without women, there wouldn't have been any reproduction or continuity. It's incredible that the IFFD is focusing on this theme because it celebrates the very core of what women bring to cinema."

The actress also highlighted the need to amplify the voices of female storytellers and creators, stressing the importance of offering them a platform to tell their stories from a unique perspective."It's important that women are recognized for their contributions, and I believe festivals like IFFD are the perfect platform to celebrate and encourage their storytelling," she added.

Madhur Bhandarkar on Cultural Exchange and Female-Centric Films

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also lauded the initiative and highlighted the importance of platforms that celebrate cinema and cultural exchange. "It's a great initiative by the Delhi government. Programs like these allow audiences to watch diverse films, attend masterclasses, and interact with filmmakers. Cinema lovers get exposure to a wide range of content," he said.

Speaking about the global nature of cinema today, Bhandarkar stressed the need for international collaborations. "Cinema has no borders and no language. Today we watch Italian, Spanish, and French films. Collaborations are very important in today's time," he added. The filmmaker, who is also part of the advisory board of the festival, expressed optimism about the event's future. He noted that such platforms help bring together filmmakers, technicians, and artists from different backgrounds, encouraging meaningful interactions and cultural exchange at an international level.

On the theme of women in cinema, Bhandarkar said it aligns closely with his body of work. "I have always made films centred around women empowerment, and audiences have given a lot of love to such stories. My upcoming film 'The Wives' is also a female-centric project, and I hope it receives the same affection," he said.

Spanish Actor Enrique Arce on Technology and Tradition

The festival also saw participation from international artists, including Spanish actor Enrique Arce, who expressed excitement about being part of the inaugural edition. Arce said, "This is amazing. I'm so excited... it's a privilege. It's a blessing. I'm so thankful that they chose us to represent Spain here."

Arce is also set to conduct a masterclass with young filmmakers and film enthusiasts in Delhi. Speaking about the session, he said he looks forward to engaging with participants and sharing insights from his career. "I'm just putting myself available for everybody... to talk about the kind of work I do and how we can connect through cinema," he added.

Reflecting on the evolution of cinema, Arce highlighted the need to balance technology with tradition. "The world is going towards artificial intelligence, but we can't lose our roots. Stories from the past are important to keep telling," he said.

The actor also shared his enthusiasm about exploring India, noting that he has already visited a few places in Delhi and plans to travel to Mumbai as part of his visit. Encouraging young filmmakers, Arce said, "Stay on it. Keep telling good stories," while wishing success for the festival's future editions.

About the International Film Festival of Delhi

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital. The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, will offer a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. (ANI)