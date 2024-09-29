Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Diljit Dosanjh is the highest-paid singer, and his music has captivated audiences worldwide. While he was achieving success, he introduced his mother to his career. Diljit Dosanjh introduced his mother and sister to fans during his Manchester concert.

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh has revealed his family to the public. The musician, presently on tour, took his mother and sister to his most recent gig in Manchester. For years, the singer has been quite protective of his family. He spoke about them earlier this year but kept their identities hidden. However, he appears to be ready for the world to learn about them.

    In a video that has emerged online, an emotional Diljit sang the lines, “Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae,” from the song Hass Hass, he introduced his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur. She was obviously in tears when Diljit held and kissed her on the forehead.  

    Also Read: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    “Marna main teriyan bahan ch chann ve, Sohn tere pyaar di main chakki hoyi ae,” he added, as he introduced his sister. “Aaj meri family bhi aayi hai (Today, my family has also come),” he declared. Watch the moving video below:

    Diljit claimed earlier this year that his relationship with his family had deteriorated when his parents opted to move him to his uncle's home. Diljit spoke with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast and stated, Diljit said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.”

    Also Read: KGF star Yash does family dinner with Bodyguard, netizens praise humility

    He added, “I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.”

    “I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone,” Diljit added.

    Diljit has previously stated that he decided to keep his family out of the spotlight owing to an incident that occurred during the early years of his career. The actor faced criticism and protest after one of his songs did not go over well with the audience. To safeguard his family, the Amar Singh Chamkila celebrity decided to keep them out of the spotlight.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection RKK

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Recent Stories

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach AJR

    IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here RBA

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon