Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

Diljit Dosanjh is the highest-paid singer, and his music has captivated audiences worldwide. While he was achieving success, he introduced his mother to his career. Diljit Dosanjh introduced his mother and sister to fans during his Manchester concert.

Diljit Dosanjh has revealed his family to the public. The musician, presently on tour, took his mother and sister to his most recent gig in Manchester. For years, the singer has been quite protective of his family. He spoke about them earlier this year but kept their identities hidden. However, he appears to be ready for the world to learn about them.

In a video that has emerged online, an emotional Diljit sang the lines, “Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae,” from the song Hass Hass, he introduced his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur. She was obviously in tears when Diljit held and kissed her on the forehead.

“Marna main teriyan bahan ch chann ve, Sohn tere pyaar di main chakki hoyi ae,” he added, as he introduced his sister. “Aaj meri family bhi aayi hai (Today, my family has also come),” he declared. Watch the moving video below:

Diljit claimed earlier this year that his relationship with his family had deteriorated when his parents opted to move him to his uncle's home. Diljit spoke with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast and stated, Diljit said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.”

He added, “I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.”

“I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone,” Diljit added.

Diljit has previously stated that he decided to keep his family out of the spotlight owing to an incident that occurred during the early years of his career. The actor faced criticism and protest after one of his songs did not go over well with the audience. To safeguard his family, the Amar Singh Chamkila celebrity decided to keep them out of the spotlight.

