Actress Ashley Park has recently come under fire online following remarks she made about Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected and first American leader of the Catholic Church. Park, who is currently in Rome filming Season 5 of Emily in Paris, happened to be in the city during this significant religious event, which has attracted global attention.

On Friday, the 33-year-old shared a now-deleted Instagram story documenting her first day filming in the Italian capital. In the video, she remarked on the Pope’s election, seemingly downplaying its importance. She was heard asking her hair and makeup artist, Carole Nicolas, whether anyone actually cared about the Pope being chosen. Nicolas responded with a sarcastic "Fantastic," which elicited laughter from those present, including Park, who continued to joke that they were inside a trailer and couldn't visually prove they were in Rome, although they had heard the church bells ring.

In another clip, Park appeared to maintain a lighthearted tone while referencing the papal election. She commented that it was her character Mindy’s first day back on set and jokingly said she wasn't late, noting that the conclave had chosen a pope and that traffic had been chaotic. She ended the caption by expressing her love for Rome in an exaggerated tone.

While some fans enjoyed Park's humorous approach during the filming updates, others expressed disapproval, interpreting her remarks as dismissive and disrespectful. Critics took to social media urging the actress to apologise, with one user describing her comments as "sad" and another demanding "decency." Others reminded her that the papal election was a deeply meaningful event for billions and suggested she show more cultural sensitivity, especially while working abroad.

As criticism continues to mount, it remains to be seen whether Park will respond publicly or if the controversy will have any lasting impact on her career.