Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series

Emily in Paris, a romantic comedy-drama series, became an instant smash when it aired on Netflix in October 2020. The Lily Collins starrer garnered criticism for stereotyping Paris and French people, but this did not influence its run or success since it aired three seasons and is slated to premiere the fourth one shortly. Continue reading for more information about the forthcoming season, including unique details disclosed at Tudum.

Emily in Paris in Tudum event

Tudum, Netflix's annual fan event, sees the streaming platform reveal release dates, first glimpses, exclusive snippets, sneak peeks, and more for different forthcoming programmes for fans worldwide. Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, hinted at what may be expected from the forthcoming fourth season. "It's safe to say we ended last season on a dramatic note." "Surprise, it doesn't stop there," remarked the 34-year-old British-American.

Emily in Paris Season 4:

Season four may answer issues such as whether Alfie is still heartbroken, whether Gabriel will receive his Michelin star, whether Mindy will compete in Eurovision, whether Sylvie's renewed love will continue, and whether Emily and Gabriel will ultimately get together. Collins promised that season four will be fun, fashion, and drama for fans. She also hinted at a new season four location, adding that Emily may be seen on a fantastic Roman vacation.

Synopsis, cast, and release date for Emily in Paris

The official synopsis of Emily in Paris reads, "After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance." Other cast members include Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

Emily has no official release date in Paris season 4 since the writer's strike has impacted the show's production, delaying the filming by around two months. Though fans were expecting the fourth season's release towards the end of this year, the strike may have pushed those plans further along.

The Golden Globe-nominated series has had a 10-episode-long season each so fans can expect another 10 episodes in season four of Emily in Paris. It first premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020.