Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

Malaika Arora was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt and loose, beige trousers. Netizens took to social media and trolled her heavily for this look.

With her flawless sartorial selections, Malaika Arora has redefined fashion, and her followers can't help but copy her look. As she entered the airport, the actress turned heads once more. The stunning diva was seen leaving the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt and loose, beige-colored trousers. Malaika kept her outfit understated, accessorising with white trainers and black sunglasses. She wore barely any makeup and kept her hair open.

However, online users did not appear to like her sense of style, and they ridiculed her for spoiling her fashion game. Malaika frequently draws attention with her daring sartorial choices in addition to her prowess as a dancer. She has, however, frequently been the victim of her daring wardrobe decisions. The diva has always been able to win the public's admiration despite the enormous outcry.

FANS' REACTIONS: Her baggy trousers were compared to that of Uorfi Javed's by some netizens. Others mocked her for wearing her lover Arjun Kapoor's trousers. One user posted: 'Ye Arjun Kapoor ki trouser pehan aayi shayad, said one user. Another person added, "Yeh same to same wahi pant hai jise pehne k baad urfi javed gir gayi thi". even referred to it as "horrible dressing"

WORK FRONT: Malaika Arora has made significant progress in her career and has captivated audiences with her exquisite dancing talent and stylish dressing. She became well-known because she appeared in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se and sang the popular song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" with Shah Rukh Khan.