Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    Malaika Arora was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt and loose, beige trousers. Netizens took to social media and trolled her heavily for this look.

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    With her flawless sartorial selections, Malaika Arora has redefined fashion, and her followers can't help but copy her look. As she entered the airport, the actress turned heads once more. The stunning diva was seen leaving the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt and loose, beige-colored trousers. Malaika kept her outfit understated, accessorising with white trainers and black sunglasses. She wore barely any makeup and kept her hair open.

    However, online users did not appear to like her sense of style, and they ridiculed her for spoiling her fashion game. Malaika frequently draws attention with her daring sartorial choices in addition to her prowess as a dancer. She has, however, frequently been the victim of her daring wardrobe decisions. The diva has always been able to win the public's admiration despite the enormous outcry. 

    FANS' REACTIONS: Her baggy trousers were compared to that of Uorfi Javed's by some netizens. Others mocked her for wearing her lover Arjun Kapoor's trousers. One user posted: 'Ye Arjun Kapoor ki trouser pehan aayi shayad, said one user. Another person added, "Yeh same to same wahi pant hai jise pehne k baad urfi javed gir gayi thi". even referred to it as "horrible dressing" 

    WORK FRONT: Malaika Arora has made significant progress in her career and has captivated audiences with her exquisite dancing talent and stylish dressing. She became well-known because she appeared in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se and sang the popular song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" with Shah Rukh Khan. 

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats ADC

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left" osf

    Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Who is Drisha Acharya Meet Sunny Deol son Karan Deol wife RBA

    Who is Drisha Acharya? Meet Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wife

    7 ways to get your inner peace RBA

    7 ways to get inner peace

    Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash AJR

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon