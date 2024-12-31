Elon Musk to Yoda: Vir Das' AI-generated pictures on New Year's Eve go viral; take a look

Vir Das uploaded a collection of photographs created by artificial intelligence that featured prominent personalities from all around the world in unguarded moments with him.

First Published Dec 31, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

Comedian, actor, singer, and show presenter Vir Das frequently teases his admirers with amusing messages on his social media accounts. Celebrities worldwide admire and approve of his comedic timing and light-hearted conversation. The Go Goa Gone actor recently shared a series of AI-generated photographs that show how happy he was at his 'last night's party. Hrithik Roshan, among others, was stunned by the images that revealed Vir's honest sentiments.

Vir Das posted several photographs on Instagram, expressing how he would have enjoyed a New Year's Eve celebration. All of the photos were AI-generated and caught numerous inventive moments of the actor with renowned celebs. Vir's carousel featured lovely moments of him, including posing for a selfie with American singer-songwriter Beyonce.

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

At the same time, Elon Musk was spotted photo bombing the frame, having a heart-to-heart conversation with American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy, and posing with Star Wars character Yodo.

In one shot, Vir was also seen candidly while smoking a smoke with Joe Biden. In another photo, he was seen discussing a book titled Indian Culture with Kamala Harris. This was followed by photos of Diddy wearing chains, Vir shaking hands with an AI robot, and a few shots of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Hillary Clinton, Jay Z, and others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

The innovative carousel also had a sweet scene between Hrithik Roshan and Vir Das. The couple was spotted doing a duet dance while incredibly emotional. Both performers, dressed in blue, looked pretty good in the shot. 

“Such a fun party last night. Thanks to the Illuminati for having me," read Vir’s side note with the pictures.

Hrithik became aware of the photographs shortly after they appeared on social media. In the comments area, he showed his feelings by writing, "Hahahahahaha," followed by a sequence of crying expressions and raised hand emojis.

Many other celebs also responded to Vir’s post. Benedict Garrett asked, “Where’s the Orange Jesus???" while Sophie Choudry remarked, “Ahahahahwhw." American actor Korbin Miles said, “For a moment I believed it then I saw Joe Biden up past his 8 pm bedtime."

Expressing his delight, he captioned the post: “Thanks to your support, I'm an Indian Emmy Host (Nationa flag and folding hands emojis). I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Soon, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and many others reacted to this. Hrithik wrote, “Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done," followed by a clap emoji. 

