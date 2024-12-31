Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired blouse designs for stylish look

Janhvi Kapoor: The Style Queen

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a style queen in a full-sleeved, round-neck yellow saree blouse, flaunting her cleavage

Square Cut Blouse Design

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a green square-cut, strapped blouse paired with a green saree

Transparent Blouse with Embroidery

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a transparent, full-sleeved blouse with heavy thread and sequin work

Halterneck Blouse Design

A halterneck blouse design suits women of all ages. This sleeveless blouse features sequin and stone work

Deep Round Neck Blouse

This blouse with short sleeves and a deep round neck gives Janhvi a modern yet traditional look

Bralette Blouse Design

Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a thread-work bralette blouse adorned with mirrors

Silver Bralette Blouse

Janhvi flaunts her style in a criss-cross silver bralette blouse paired with a matching lehenga

