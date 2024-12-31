Khushi Kapoor inspired dress for New Year 2025 parties

Entertainment
GenZ girls, want to shine at your New Year's party? Pair a golden shimmery thin-strap bodycon dress like Khushi Kapoor
This Khushi Kapoor look is perfect for young girls. She's wearing a body-fitted, ruffled, one-shoulder dress
Rock a red satin silk strapless midi dress with a veiled back design. Pair it with red lipstick for a sexy New Year's look
Not comfortable in short dresses? Opt for a golden strapless long dress like Khushi Kapoor for an aesthetic party look
Black is always in style. Stand out in a full-sleeved long black bodycon dress, black sandals, and a black bag, like Khushi Kapoor
For a vibrant New Year's Eve look, try a light yellow strapless dress with a frill design, inspired by Khushi Kapoor
A pink corset-style tube dress with a high thigh slit, similar to Khushi Kapoor's, offers a stylish and cute New Year's party look
