Khushi Kapoor inspired dress for New Year 2025 parties

Copy Khushi Kapoor's Look

GenZ girls, want to shine at your New Year's party? Pair a golden shimmery thin-strap bodycon dress like Khushi Kapoor

One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

This Khushi Kapoor look is perfect for young girls. She's wearing a body-fitted, ruffled, one-shoulder dress

Strapless Red Dress

Rock a red satin silk strapless midi dress with a veiled back design. Pair it with red lipstick for a sexy New Year's look

Golden Strapless Long Dress

Not comfortable in short dresses? Opt for a golden strapless long dress like Khushi Kapoor for an aesthetic party look

Black Bodycon Dress

Black is always in style. Stand out in a full-sleeved long black bodycon dress, black sandals, and a black bag, like Khushi Kapoor

Yellow Short Dress

For a vibrant New Year's Eve look, try a light yellow strapless dress with a frill design, inspired by Khushi Kapoor

Strapless High-Slit Dress

A pink corset-style tube dress with a high thigh slit, similar to Khushi Kapoor's, offers a stylish and cute New Year's party look

