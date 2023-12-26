Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film to be watched by US, Australia and other nations representatives in Mumbai

    Dunki Special Screening: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, based on an illegal immigration process' donkey flight', is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. “Dunki” also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" for delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, South Korea, and Australia will occur on December 28 in Mumbai. Rajkumar Hirani directed "Dunki," which is based on an illegal migratory tactic known as "donkey flight." Since its debut on Thursday, the comedy-drama has collected Rs 157.22 crore at the global box office.

    "'Dunki' has arrived on the big screens and has started to rule the hearts of the audience in no time. With its compelling story, the film has brought a significant subject to the masses that speaks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad… Amid its successful run in the theatres, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on December 28," a member of Hirani's team said in a statement.

    "The representatives of Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands are also expected to attend the event," the member further said.

    About Dunki: 
    The cast of "Dunki" also includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's debut film together. Dunki has a run duration of 2 hours 41 minutes and received the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film depicts the emotional journey of a group of friends who desire to relocate to another country. The narrative follows the fascinating trip of people who take an unusual path known as the Donkey Flight, demonstrating the hardships they meet along the way.

     

