    'Dunki': Rajkumar Hirani reveals he was 'enamored' by Shah Rukh Khan; says 'would but an eye mask when he.."

    During a recent interview, the director of 'Dunki' unveiled the actual reason behind the two-decade-long wait to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, he openly conveyed his deep admiration for the actor.

    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has recently hit the screens, garnering widespread acclaim from audiences. Following the success of his previous projects, 'Pathan' and 'Jawaan,' Khan has taken on the role of a charming character in a film directed by Raj Kumar Hirani. Notably, this marks the first collaboration between Hirani and Khan. Interestingly, Hirani had initially approached Shah Rukh Khan for a role in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' many years ago, but due to Khan's injury, the opportunity went to Sanjay Dutt. Now, after two decades, they have come together for this project.

    In a conversation with News18, Hirani shared insights into why he chose to work with Shah Rukh Khan, a decision he had made during his time at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He also disclosed the circumstances around the missed opportunity to collaborate earlier and how it took twenty years for them to finally join forces.

    “I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue,” he said.

    He further revealed, “I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. “It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”

    When questioned about what distinguishes Shah Rukh Khan from the actors he has collaborated with previously, the director expressed, "I was enamored by his charm. I would put on an eye mask and earplugs when he was giving a shot. Once he finished, my assistant would tell me ‘Sir shot khatam ho gaya hai,’ and then I would open my eyes (laughs). Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person.”

    "Dunki," a film launched on December 21st, features a cast including Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kocchar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in significant roles. The storyline revolves around a group of friends attempting to emigrate to England through an unconventional process. So far, the movie has garnered a satisfactory level of success.

