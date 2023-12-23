Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 49.20 Cr in India

    Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite doing well, Dunki fell short of the opening day records set by Shah Rukh Khan's previous two 2023 releases, Pathaan and Jawan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's non-holiday release, had a strong first day at the box office. The film, which is SRK's third release of the year, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and grossed Rs 30 crores on its opening day. During the advance bookings, the film collected Rs 15.41 crore.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Dunki had a countrywide Hindi occupancy of 31.22% on Friday, December 22, amounting to a total collection of Rs 49.20 Cr net in India. Mumbai had the highest occupancy rate, at 46%, with Chennai close after at 40%. Kolkata lagged at 38.75%, while the National Capital Region (NCR) trailed at 33%. The nighttime shows had the largest occupancy. Kolkata was the city with the highest occupancy for Dunki on its maiden day. The overall occupancy rate in Kolkata was 55.25%.

    Despite doing well, Dunki fell short of the opening day records set by Shah Rukh's previous two 2023 releases, Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on its first day, while Jawan made Rs 74.50 across all languages in India.

    Dunki is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The plot centres around pals who desire to go overseas, showing their difficulties on the Donkey Flight.

    About Dunki 
    'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and other renowned performers. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film, and it is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
