Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salmaan talks about how Mammootty faced criticisms; Here's what he said

    Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan spoke candidly about his father Mammootty's early-career experiences with criticism.

    Dulquer Salmaan talks about how Mammootty faced criticisms; Here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Dulquer Salmaan's most recent Bollywood film, had undergone promotional activities. The key actors in the psychological crime thriller directed by R Balki are Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

    The endearing actor is now getting high praise for his portrayal of Danny in the film. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan revealed in a recent interview with well-known journalist Siddharth Kannan how his father Mammootty encountered opposition early in his career.

    Also Read: Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    Dulquer was questioned by Siddharth Kannan if he had ever watched Mammootty's experiences, in which he believed the movie to be excellent but thought his father was being unfairly criticised. The actor said that he wasn't old enough to comprehend what his father was being criticised for at the time. "I've heard rumours that he was considered a lost cause. So when I read something unpleasant and I get upset, he says, "Well, you know, back in the 80s, people tried to write me off, believe he's finished, and stuff like that." I have no idea where those folks are right now. Like, critics also change over time," Dulquer Salmaan added.

    Also Read: Bhojpuri: Akshara Singh's BOLD bedroom video with Pawan Singh grabs attention on YouTube

    “I don’t think the people affect us today. I don’t think the people who affected me in 2012 or 2013 are the same ones affecting me now. Because we only keep reading the negative things. But we are not really tracking who these people are,” added the Chup actor.  

    Dulquer Salmaan has often acknowledged that he is Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema's biggest fan. It was reported that the long-awaited sequel to Mammootty's 2007 film Big B, Bilal, will finally feature the father-son team on screen together. But Dulquer Salmaan recently admitted that he is still hoping for a chance to work with his father on cinema.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out RBA

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga Here is the reason sur

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga? Here’s the reason

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha begins drb

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding updates Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple to have eco-friendly celebrations

    Hollywood Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth drb

    Brad Pitt names George Clooney the most handsome man on earth

    Recent Stories

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out RBA

    Avatar 2: James Cameron spent whole year writing script; later tossed out

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga Here is the reason sur

    Why is brothel soil used for making idols of Goddess Durga? Here’s the reason

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha begins drb

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 23, 2022: Sagittarius, Pisces to have good day; be careful Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon