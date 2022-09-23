Dulquer Salmaan talks about how Mammootty faced criticisms; Here's what he said

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Dulquer Salmaan's most recent Bollywood film, had undergone promotional activities. The key actors in the psychological crime thriller directed by R Balki are Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.



The endearing actor is now getting high praise for his portrayal of Danny in the film. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan revealed in a recent interview with well-known journalist Siddharth Kannan how his father Mammootty encountered opposition early in his career.

Dulquer was questioned by Siddharth Kannan if he had ever watched Mammootty's experiences, in which he believed the movie to be excellent but thought his father was being unfairly criticised. The actor said that he wasn't old enough to comprehend what his father was being criticised for at the time. "I've heard rumours that he was considered a lost cause. So when I read something unpleasant and I get upset, he says, "Well, you know, back in the 80s, people tried to write me off, believe he's finished, and stuff like that." I have no idea where those folks are right now. Like, critics also change over time," Dulquer Salmaan added.

“I don’t think the people affect us today. I don’t think the people who affected me in 2012 or 2013 are the same ones affecting me now. Because we only keep reading the negative things. But we are not really tracking who these people are,” added the Chup actor.

Dulquer Salmaan has often acknowledged that he is Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema's biggest fan. It was reported that the long-awaited sequel to Mammootty's 2007 film Big B, Bilal, will finally feature the father-son team on screen together. But Dulquer Salmaan recently admitted that he is still hoping for a chance to work with his father on cinema.