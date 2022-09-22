Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri: Akshara Singh's BOLD bedroom video with Pawan Singh grabs attention on YouTube

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s romantic song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' goes viral; take a look

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are the boldest couples in the Bhojpuri industry. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. 
     

    Another "Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se" song catches fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.
     

    The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. 9,587,748 people have seen the video as of right now. 
     

    The song, Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina, is from the hit Bhojpuri film Pawan Raja. Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh sang the song, Chhotan Manish wrote the lyrics. The music director is non-other than Abhinash Jha "Ghunghuru Ji".

    The crowd loves the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic. Even though this couple hasn't been photographed together much since their scandals, interest in them among viewers hasn't subsided, and this film is in high demand. Also Read: Akshara Singh's SEXY Bhojpuri video with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

    The two are electrifying the crowd with their power pack performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. Also Read: Monalisa’s SEXY Bhojpuri video 'Meri Ye Jawani' goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

