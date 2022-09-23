Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, begins

    The advance booking for the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Vikram Vedha’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, began on Thursday.  Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same title, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, the film will hit the theatres on September 30.

    Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is soon going to release at the box office. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time. With ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik is returning to the big screen after three years. At present, the entire team of 'Vikram Vedha', including the lead actors, is busy promoting the film vigorously. Meanwhile, advance booking for the movie has also started with the initial figures of ticket sales in the Hindi language of film, coming out.

    According to media reports, till now 100 tickets for the film have been sold, due to which the film has earned Rs 30,000. Please note that these are only preliminary figures. A big change can be seen in the ticket sales figures of the film in the coming time.

    Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, actor Radhika Apte is also going to be seen in an important role in this film. Recently the trailer of the film was released, which was well received by the audience. Viewers were surprised to see Hrithik in the look of a gangster. At the same time, Saif showed glimpses of his previous character ‘Sartaj Singh’ from the Netflix web series, ‘Sacred Games’.

    'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of the Tamil language film of the same name. Both films are directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The original film got a lot of love from the people. Hrithik's character ‘Vedha’ was played by Vijay Sethupathi while R Madhavan was seen as ‘Vikram’ in the original film. The Tamil movie proved to be a super hit at the box office. Due to this film, Vijay Sethupathi's fan following increased in the Hindi belt as well.

    Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film 'War' along with actor Tiger Shroff. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ which was released in December, last year.

