    Dubai floods: Rahul Vaidya shares video of waterlogged streets; singer holds sneakers in hand while walking

    Singer Rahul Vaidya is now in Dubai. The city has recently had significant rainfall, causing numerous streets to become flooded. The musician shared a video of himself on Instagram, detailing his experience with the scenario in Dubai.

    Dubai floods: Rahul Vaidya shares video of waterlogged streets; singer holds sneakers in hand while walking
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Dubai, a world-class city recognised for its magnificent infrastructure and prosperous population, is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Singer Rahul Vaidya is now in Dubai and has shared footage from the city, including his experience amid severe rains. Several footage of Dubai city have circulated online, showing wet streets, flooded airports, and stores. Rahul Vaidya may be seen in a recent video crossing a flooded road with his trainers in hand. 

    Sharing the video on Instagram, paparazzo Viral Bhayani captioned it as , ''Rahul Vaidya's first time experience with Dubai rains. Dubai is facing heavy rain fall.'' In the comment section, a user wrote, ''First hand kaha, Mumbai to ye Har saal ka hai.'' ''Celebrity ka dubai me ye haal hai fir to hum India me hi ache hai.'' A third user commented, ''Bhai shoes k sath socks bhi utaar letaa.''

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ecstatic as Sunil Narine smashes century against RR at the Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    About Dubai Floods
    On Tuesday, Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international passenger airport, was forced to reroute multiple inbound planes due to a torrential downpour that made flying operations risky. The airport, which normally receives over 100 flight arrivals on a regular evening, had an unusual stoppage of arrivals, followed by a gradual restart 25 minutes later. Despite the restart of departure flights in the evening, flight operations were delayed and cancelled. 

    Also Read: Are Kusha Kapila and Anubhav Bassi dating? Fans allege as they spot them in Goa

    Social media videos showed planes taxiing on waterlogged runways and automobiles partially submerged in water in the airport's parking lot. Water flooded the airport's access roads as well. 

    The city's key infrastructure, including prominent retail malls such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, were flooded, and at least one Dubai Metro station was submerged in ankle-deep water. Roads crumbled, residential areas were swamped, and leaks were discovered in various families' roofs, doors, and windows.

    About Rahul Vaidya
    The singer is married to television actress Disha Parmar. The two were married in 2021. The couple announced the birth of their kid on September 20 of last year.

    Disha's most recent work appearance was in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Conversely, Rahul is a well-known singer who competed on Indian Idol during its inaugural season. He has performed several Hindi and regional songs throughout the years and has appeared on TV reality series like Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
