Are Kusha Kapila and Anubhav Bassi dating? Fans allege as they spot them in Goa

Kusha Kapila is one of the most well-known content creators in India and the diva is well-known for her parody videos using South Delhi girls, in which her comic timing and acting abilities captivated audiences. On a personal note, Kusha announced her divorce from her now ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, in 2023, although the couple remains friendly. However, allegations about the actress dating a well-known comedian have recently circulated online.

Netizens took to social media to share that they had seen the two holidaying in Goa while some also spotted them in Nainital, Mumbai, and Delhi. Fans revealed that they could not take their pictures as their managers were doing their rounds and hence it was difficult to approach them.

Professional fronts

Kusha just entered the acting profession and has been in several critically praised films, including 'Sukhee', 'Thank You For Coming', 'Masaba Masaba', and more.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, also known as Bassi, is an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and actor. He has more than 3 million Instagram followers and over 200 million views on his YouTube channel. Bassi last appeared in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.