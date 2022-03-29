Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

A video of Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur swaying to the superhit song Malhari is currently going viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is presently attending Expo 2020 in Dubai. The actor is part of a group led by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to promote the Indian media and entertainment sector at the international exhibition.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur visited the India Pavilion as part of the Media and Entertainment fortnight at Expo 2020 Dubai. While they discussed Indian cinema, a video of Ranveer and Anurag dancing to the superhit song Malhari from the 2019 film Bajirao Mastani has gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh has seen in the video teaching the Union Minister his Malhari routines. While Ranveer looks handsome in a red suit, Thakur maintains a modest yet classy appearance.

Check the video here:

Anurag Thakur also spoke on the Indian film business and how language is not a barrier for anyone who wants to be a part of it during the event. “I feel by next year India should become the content subcontinent of the world… Language is not a barrier today. People across all sections of society are breaking into a song at the sound of India, it’s a huge contribution of the Indian film industry," he said.

Meanwhile, PIB has shared pictures from Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur’s Dubai Expo visit. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline.