Janhvi Kapoor charms like a Disney princess in cleavage-revealing blue mermaid gown
Wearing a plunging neckline gown, Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a Disney princess as she arrived for Elle Beauty Awards 2022, held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor has always dropped some highly sultry doses of fashion on the gram. From donning plunging neckline gowns to sexy athleisure, her wardrobe is full of irresistible clothes that are nothing short of drool-worthy. When it comes to fashion, Janhvi can give many Bollywood divas, a run for their money. The actor, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, is known for her chic and effortless looks.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
She again made heads turn when she arrived in style for the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a slew of pictures of her ultra-glamorous avatar on her Instagram on Thursday.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
In the pictures that Kanhvi Kapoor posted, the actor looks nothing less than a princess straight out of a Disney movie. She wore a stunning aqua-blue strapless gown, making her look dreamy like ‘The Little Mermaid’.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
"The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid," wrote Janhvi Kapoor in the caption. The shimmery sequined gown that the actor wore, featured a plunging neckline with off-shoulder details.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor’s aqua-blue gown fitted well on her toned body, flaunting her well-defined curves. To add more drama to her Disney princess look, she opted for fishnet gloves with silver sequin details to team up with the gown.
For the glam, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a minimal yet gorgeous look. The shiny blush, nude lips, thick coats of mascara, and open her made her stand out from the crowd. She completed her look with white stone-studded.