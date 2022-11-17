Janhvi Kapoor charms like a Disney princess in cleavage-revealing blue mermaid gown

Wearing a plunging neckline gown, Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a Disney princess as she arrived for Elle Beauty Awards 2022, held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Janhvi Kapoor has always dropped some highly sultry doses of fashion on the gram. From donning plunging neckline gowns to sexy athleisure, her wardrobe is full of irresistible clothes that are nothing short of drool-worthy. When it comes to fashion, Janhvi can give many Bollywood divas, a run for their money. The actor, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, is known for her chic and effortless looks.

She again made heads turn when she arrived in style for the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a slew of pictures of her ultra-glamorous avatar on her Instagram on Thursday.

In the pictures that Kanhvi Kapoor posted, the actor looks nothing less than a princess straight out of a Disney movie. She wore a stunning aqua-blue strapless gown, making her look dreamy like 'The Little Mermaid'.

"The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid," wrote Janhvi Kapoor in the caption. The shimmery sequined gown that the actor wore, featured a plunging neckline with off-shoulder details.

