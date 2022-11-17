Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor charms like a Disney princess in cleavage-revealing blue mermaid gown

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Wearing a plunging neckline gown, Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a Disney princess as she arrived for Elle Beauty Awards 2022, held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor has always dropped some highly sultry doses of fashion on the gram. From donning plunging neckline gowns to sexy athleisure, her wardrobe is full of irresistible clothes that are nothing short of drool-worthy. When it comes to fashion, Janhvi can give many Bollywood divas, a run for their money. The actor, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, is known for her chic and effortless looks.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    She again made heads turn when she arrived in style for the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a slew of pictures of her ultra-glamorous avatar on her Instagram on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: reports

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In the pictures that Kanhvi Kapoor posted, the actor looks nothing less than a princess straight out of a Disney movie. She wore a stunning aqua-blue strapless gown, making her look dreamy like ‘The Little Mermaid’.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    "The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid," wrote Janhvi Kapoor in the caption. The shimmery sequined gown that the actor wore, featured a plunging neckline with off-shoulder details.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Jahnvi Kapoor’s aqua-blue gown fitted well on her toned body, flaunting her well-defined curves. To add more drama to her Disney princess look, she opted for fishnet gloves with silver sequin details to team up with the gown. 

    For the glam, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a minimal yet gorgeous look. The shiny blush, nude lips, thick coats of mascara, and open her made her stand out from the crowd. She completed her look with white stone-studded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video) RBA

    Here's how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video)

    Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan son Ibrahim reports drb

    Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: reports

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women RBA

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women

    Deepika Padukone's airport look on point as she carries her infectious smile poses for cameras RBA

    Deepika Padukone's airport look on point as she carries her infectious smile poses for cameras

    Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK RBA

    Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK

    Recent Stories

    Realme 10 Pro series to launch today When and where to watch livestream what to expect more gcw

    Realme 10 Pro series to launch today: When and where to watch livestream, what to expect & more

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Could not receive better news for sure - Novak Djokovic after visa ban overturn-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: ‘Could not receive better news for sure’ - Djokovic after visa ban overturn

    Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened' AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

    Kim Kardashian latest bikini pictures, video: SKIMS owner launches new holiday collection of SEXY bra, underwear RBA

    Kim Kardashian latest bikini pics, video: SKIMS owner launches new holiday collection of SEXY bra, underwear

    Govt dimisses claims that Covaxin was rushed due to political pressure

    Govt dismisses claims that Covaxin was rushed due to political pressure

    Recent Videos

    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon