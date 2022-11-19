Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ has had a good start at the box office. It has become the second biggest Hindi opener of 2022 after ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, and has beaten Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film ‘Dhrishyam 2’ was released in the theatres on Friday. A sequel to the 2015 suspense-thriller ‘Drishyam’, the film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The film recorded one of the best advance booking collections for any Hindi film in 2022. Clearly, the wait among the audience to watch the Ajay Devgn-starrer film has reflected in its box office collection as well.

‘Drishaym 2’ has also broken the opening day records of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which is among one the blockbusters of this year. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer earned Rs 14.11 crore on the day of its release.

According to a media report. Drishyam 2 opened to a fantastic collection of Rs 14.50 - Rs 15 crore. Its collection surpasses the numbers of many films of A-lister actors such as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. While Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 11.70 crore on its opening day, Raksha Bandhan recorded Rs 10.70 crore its opening day collection. Brahmastra, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and is the biggest opener of the year, earned Rs 36 crore on its opening day.

A little over 50% of the film’s collection, i.e. Rs 7.40 crore, have come from the three multiplex chains -- PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, collectively. It has also become the biggest opener for Ajay Devgn, who has had two previous releases – ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Thank God’.

Apart from starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Tabu, Shriya Sara, and Ishita Dutta, among others. ‘Drishyam 2’ also stars actor Akshaye Khanna as a cop who is trying to crack the mystery of a murder that took place seven years ago.