Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022

    Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ has had a good start at the box office. It has become the second biggest Hindi opener of 2022 after ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, and has beaten Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022 drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film ‘Dhrishyam 2’ was released in the theatres on Friday. A sequel to the 2015 suspense-thriller ‘Drishyam’, the film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. 

    The film recorded one of the best advance booking collections for any Hindi film in 2022. Clearly, the wait among the audience to watch the Ajay Devgn-starrer film has reflected in its box office collection as well. 

    ‘Drishaym 2’ has also broken the opening day records of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which is among one the blockbusters of this year. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer earned Rs 14.11 crore on the day of its release.

    ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan to move in with girlfriend Saba Azad?

    According to a media report. Drishyam 2 opened to a fantastic collection of Rs 14.50 - Rs 15 crore. Its collection surpasses the numbers of many films of A-lister actors such as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. While Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 11.70 crore on its opening day, Raksha Bandhan recorded Rs 10.70 crore its opening day collection. Brahmastra, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and is the biggest opener of the year, earned Rs 36 crore on its opening day.

    ALSO READ: Liger’s Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur grilled by ED over suspected violation of FEMA

    A little over 50% of the film’s collection, i.e. Rs 7.40 crore, have come from the three multiplex chains -- PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, collectively. It has also become the biggest opener for Ajay Devgn, who has had two previous releases – ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Thank God’.

    Apart from starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Tabu, Shriya Sara, and Ishita Dutta, among others. ‘Drishyam 2’ also stars actor Akshaye Khanna as a cop who is trying to crack the mystery of a murder that took place seven years ago.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan to move in with girlfriend Saba Azad? drb

    Hrithik Roshan to move in with girlfriend Saba Azad?

    Liger Puri Jagannadh Charmme Kaur grilled by ED over suspected violation of FEMA drb

    Liger’s Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur grilled by ED over suspected violation of FEMA

    Pankaj Tripathi to play Atal Bihari Vajpee in his biopic drb

    Pankaj Tripathi to play Atal Bihari Vajpee in his biopic

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been served a Vigilance Court summon; here's why

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been served a summon; here's why

    Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot

    Recent Stories

    Reinstate Donald Trump Elon Musk begins Twitter poll let users decide gcw

    'Reinstate Donald Trump?' Elon Musk begins Twitter poll, let users decide

    Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs OFC: Pedro Martin brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Pedro Martin's brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2

    19-year-old model gangraped in car in Kochi; 3 men, a woman detained

    19-year-old model gangraped in car in Kochi; 3 men, a woman detained

    Tribal welfare NGO HRDS to move out of Kerala

    'Harassed by govt...' Tribal welfare NGO HRDS to move out of Kerala

    He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me - Anthony Elanga following explosive interview with Piers Morgan-ayh

    'He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me' - Anthony Elanga following explosive interview with Piers Morgan

    Recent Videos

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon