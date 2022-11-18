Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan to move in with girlfriend Saba Azad?

    If media reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will be moving into a new house with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The ‘Vikram Vedha’ actor has reportedly spent Rs 100 crores on the new house.

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the ‘IT’ couples in the Hindi film industry. Since the first time they were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, the couple has been at the top of the headlines. From attending family lunches to indulging in PDA moments, attending Bollywood parties, and more, Hrithik and Saba have not shied from dropping couple goals.

    Now, reports are doing rounds that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all set to take their relationship to the next level.  The couple is planning to move in together into a new residence and take their relationship to the next level.

    A media report has claimed that have found a luxury apartment for themselves in Mumbai, where the two would soon be moving in together. Quoting a close friend of Hrithik, the report claimed that Hrithik, for a long, had been thinking about live-in with Saba. And therefore, they reportedly have brought a new house in an apartment called 'Mannat' in Mumbai. The renovation work is also said to be underway.

    Per the reports, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have brought an apartment of two floors in a posh area in Mumbai. Reportedly, Hrithik has spent Rs 100 crore on the apartment situated on Juhu Versova Link Road. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik brought the luxurious apartment for a whopping Rs 97.50 crore.

    The two-floor apartment is on the Building’s 15th and 16th floors and is spread over an area of 38,000 square feet. Hrithik Roshan first bought the apartment located on the 15th floor for a cost of Rs 67.50 crore, while the other apartment was brought for another Rs 30 crore, reportedly.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', co-starring Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next ‘Fighter’. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
