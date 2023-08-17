Dream Girl 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha hurt after getting replaced by Ananya Panday; know details

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharuccha, was one among the most popular romantic comedies in Bollywood in 2019. It was released two years ago, but the tale and superb performances of the lead couple, Ayushmann and Nushratt, as well as their chemistry, are still fresh in the hearts and thoughts of the viewers. Fast forward to 2023, and the sequel to Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, is announced, with Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt. In the midst of the huge fervour and hype for the planned sequel, Nushrratt Bharuccha, the then-leading lady of the Dream Girl franchise, has expressed her regret at not being picked for Dream Girl 2.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the Dream Girl actor discussed her unhappiness at not being chosen as the female lead in the sequel and how the producers did not give her any clear reason for being replaced by Ananya. "I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team," Nushrratt remarked of the situation. I miss working with them immensely. But I believe only they know why I wasn't cast in Dream Girl 2. I'm not sure, there's no logic, and there's no answer. But why weren't they interested in casting me? It aches because I am a human being. Of course, it feels unjust.But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Interestingly, Nushratt's highly anticipated next film, Akelli, will be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2. In response to the box office conflict between Akelli and Dream Girl 2, Bharuccha stated, "I had no idea my film would be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2." My film was supposed to be released on the 18th, but due to censorship concerns, we didn't have necessary licences and had to postpone it. We didn't want to, but we had no choice. Raj sir responded to my story by saying, 'All the best'. And I said, "Sir, something is connected in our universe." I wasn't in your film, but my second is coming out on the same day.

