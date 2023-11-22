Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Don 3 Update: Is Sobhita Dhulipala replacing Priyanka Chopra as Roma? Read details

    Don is back: Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead is on its way but who will be his Roma? Fans find Sobhita Dhulipala a perfect fit.

    Don 3 with Ranveer Singh as the lead was announced by Excel Entertainment a few months back. He has taken over the Don franchise from Shah Rukh Khan, who succeeded the original Amitabh Bachchan. Netizens reacted angrily to Ranveer Singh's appointment as Don. Later, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra will reprise her role as Roma in the Don franchise. There has been no confirmation as of yet. Fans' favourite to replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma is Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

    Sobhita Dhulipala on being a part of Don 3
    Sobhita Dhulipala discussed this in a recent interview. 'It's insane,' she says of supporters wanting her to be the next Roma. She also praised Priyanka Chopra, saying that the actress "brought fire to the character." Sobhita further stated that she has enjoyed every aspect of the Don brand. 

    The actress was quoted saying, "She has brought such fire to Roma. And I’ve loved Don, the films, the music, the energy, it’s amazing and I also enjoy watching action films in general. I have this keeda ki mujhe action film karna hai." 

    She was also asked about parallels to Priyanka Chopra. She stated that many associate her with Priyanka Chopra and Roma because her character, Tara, is as fierce in Made In Heaven. She added that many people dropped comments saying she is a great fit for Roma. Sobhita Dhulipala said, "It excites me, it flatters me. It’s a big deal to be seen as worthy by an audience that is more interested in being critical."

    Also Read: 'Aadikeshava' trailer out: Panja Vaisshnav Tej-starrer Telugu film is a mix of love and revenge

    Aside from Ranveer Singh, the cast of Don 3 is still being kept under wraps. The creators announced the film with a teaser trailer starring Ranveer Singh giving a monologue in August. Many fans hoped that Shah Rukh Khan would reprise his role as Don, but it appears that the producers were unable to reach an agreement with King Khan.

