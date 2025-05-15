Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have officially brought Ranveer Singh on board to play the lead in Don 3. The franchise, previously helmed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has now passed the mantle to the Ram-Leela and Padmaavat actor. While opinions have been divided—with some expressing doubts about Ranveer's ability to do justice to the iconic role—others have been eager to see his take on the character. An announcement video featuring Ranveer, released in 2023, generated significant buzz and anticipation.

Initially expected to begin filming last year, Don 3 faced several setbacks. One of the primary reasons for the delay was Farhan Akhtar's commitment to his directorial venture 120 Bahadur, which he prioritized completing before starting work on Don 3. However, the wait may soon be over.

According to a well-placed source, Farhan is now nearing completion of 120 Bahadur, while Ranveer has wrapped up a significant portion of another project titled Dhurandar. Given their now clearer schedules, the makers are reportedly ready to kick off the first shooting schedule of Don 3 in September this year. Both Ranveer and Vikrant Massey—cast as the antagonist—are expected to be part of this schedule. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the involvement of the film’s female lead in this phase of production.

This development also affects Vikrant Massey’s commitments. It had been reported earlier that his work on Dostana 2, backed by Karan Johar, was contingent on the production timeline of Don 3. If the latter had experienced further delays, Vikrant would have moved on to Dostana 2 by September. But with Don 3 now set to roll, his schedule for Dostana 2 is likely to be pushed to next year. Meanwhile, the decision on the film's leading lady remains pending, with Sharvari and Kriti Sanon reportedly in contention for the role.

Farhan had earlier confirmed that Don 3 would definitely commence filming in 2025. Notably, this project reunites Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey, who previously shared the screen in Dil Dhadakne Do and had also worked together in Lootera (2013). However, Don 3 marks the first time they will be seen as on-screen rivals. Insiders reveal that the film will feature a host of stylized action sequences—including intense bike chases—between the two actors. Vikrant, known primarily for his roles in heartland-themed films, is said to be undergoing a complete transformation for this project, promising to surprise his fan base with a fresh new avatar.