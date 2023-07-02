Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations

    According to rumours, director Farhan Akhtar has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in his Don franchise with Ranveer Singh, which has left fans and well-wishers outraged as they were not prepared for this major shift in the lead role, at all.

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations
    The release of Don, one of Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated franchises, has been highly anticipated by fans. Although the third installment of the film has been in the works for a while, Pinkvilla previously reported that the actor has chosen not to do the film. He intended to put more of his efforts towards making "commercial films that cater to the universal section of audience." According to rumours, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor will continue the franchise's tradition. Additionally, it is rumoured that the Don franchise may get a makeover. There will reportedly be a formal announcement soon. A formal statement is anticipated to be released. Fans of the franchise as well as Shah Rukh Khan's fans were not quite happy and wre quick to repond to this decision. Many fans appear outraged and angry that SRK is no longer involved with the movie. Some online users have referred to it as a significant degradation, which of course no one deserves.

    However, the update has pleased many of Ranveer Singh's well-wishers and fans. His fans would like seeing him in a different persona because the film is quite significant and popular. The director of the first two films' in the franchise, Farhan Akhtar, has also drawn flaks and criticism for this choice. The audience adored the Farhan Akhtar-directed film Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006), which was, for the uninitiated, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don (1987). The Don 2: The King Is Back sequel, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the key roles, was released in 2011. For more than a decade, fans have been impatiently awaiting the third installment of the movie from its producers.

    After a lacklustre box office performance, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's return to directing in his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The ambitious production also features a large ensemble cast that includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt. The pre-production phase of Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is presently underway.

