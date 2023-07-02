'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor shares equation on working with Tabu for 1st time; fans excited about release date

The much-anticipated film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan 'The Crew', starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, is about to reach theatres. The filming is now going on and is being directed by Rhea Kapoor with support from Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have set a release date, which is excellent news! On March 22, 2024, the movie The Crew is scheduled to open in theatres. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “TABU – KAREENA – KRITI SANON – DILJIT DOSANJH – KAPIL SHARMA: THE CREW RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi. #TheCrew is produced by #EktaaRKapoor and #RheaKapoor, who reunite after #VeereDiWedding… Directed by #RajeshKrishnan.”

Fans have been eager to see an all-female cast lead the project ever since the movie's announcement. This also represents Ektaa R. Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's first cooperation after the success of their film "Veere Di Wedding." Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh are also featured in the movie. Produced by Ektaa and Rhea Kapoor, the movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh play the key characters in The Crew. It is a story of three ladies and is billed as a laugh-riot, with the troubled aviation business serving as its backdrop. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception. Additionally, actor Kapil Sharma will appear in a special cameo role in the film.

Kareena on working with Tabu for the first time: Kareena Kapoor recently discussed her experience working for 'The Crew' with Hindustan Times. I've never worked with Tabu before, so of course I'm quite excited, she said. She has collaborated with Lolo (sister Karisma Kapoor) on some excellent films, the actress aded. She also said that its an all-women cast and crew, including the producers Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. The nice thing about these two is that they've always been cool enough to defy convention and try something new, Khan said adding that she is eagerly waiting for it and expect that the audience will adore this big-screen movie.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Based on the book "The Devotion of Suspect X", Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller will also feature Kareena Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma will also star in this movie alongside Khan. In addition, the actress will also star in the upcoming, untitled movie of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Additionally, Kriti Sanon will co-star with Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action-thriller movie 'Ganpath: Part 1'.

