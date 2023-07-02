Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post

    Pregnant Ileana D'cruz has been giving constant updates on her social media about her motherhood journey. This included her partner, whom she has been keeping under wraps with only blurred and hidden-face photos. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    The Barfi actress, Ileana D'Cruz, is known for maintaining a private personal life. Ileana’s Instagram story has now delighted her fans as she shared another picture of her mysterious partner with a puppy. The Rustom actress had announced her pregnancy in April, and since then she has been keeping the identity of her partner under wraps. This mysterious partner has grabbed a lot of curiosity and speculation among fans and netizens.

    Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms

    Featuring her and her partner in a romantic photo, Ileana left fans eagerly guessing about the man in her life, just few days ago. The picture on her Instagram was intentionally blurred. It was a silhouette showing them in an intimate pose.

    However, her latest post on social media gave her followers another of her mystery man in a picture, he was seen lovingly kiss their pet dog. Ileana captioned this moment of sweetness as ‘Puppy Love’. Ileana also uploaded a series of photos giving her fans a glimpse of her Saturday night. In another photo, flaunting her baby bump in white trousers and a fitted tee shirt, she focused on the orange stains on the tee shirt. Ilenaa wrote, "Note to Self: Don't get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce."

    Since her pregnancy announcement, Ileana has been giving continuous updates on social media to her fans about her motherhood journey. She has kept her followers engaged by sharing several candid pictures, funny anecdotes, and pregnancy advice. While the identity of Ileana's partner still remains a mystery, the actress has received an outpouring amount of love and support from both fans and the film industry. Everyone has showered her with congratulatory messages and well wishes for this new chapter in her life.

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour

    Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms MSW

    Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said RBA

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said

    cricket Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram

    Weird and Creepy': Netizens troll Uorfi Javed's 'golden breast plate' blouse inspired by rapper Cardi B (Video) RBA

    'Weird and Creepy': Netizens troll Uorfi Javed's 'golden breast plate' blouse inspired by Cardi B (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation' AJR

    'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

    cricket WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback osf

    WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    Karnataka: 'Gruha Laxmi' set to launch from July 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help vkp

    Karnataka: ‘Gruha Laxmi’ set to launch from Juy. 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help

    Guru Purnima 2023: 8 gift ideas to show gratitude to your teachers anr EAI

    Guru Purnima 2023: 8 gift ideas to show gratitude to your teachers

    Having problems with in-laws? Know 7 ways to impress your mother-in-law RBA EAI

    Having problems with in-laws? Know 7 ways to impress your mother-in-law

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon