Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post

Pregnant Ileana D'cruz has been giving constant updates on her social media about her motherhood journey. This included her partner, whom she has been keeping under wraps with only blurred and hidden-face photos. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The Barfi actress, Ileana D'Cruz, is known for maintaining a private personal life. Ileana’s Instagram story has now delighted her fans as she shared another picture of her mysterious partner with a puppy. The Rustom actress had announced her pregnancy in April, and since then she has been keeping the identity of her partner under wraps. This mysterious partner has grabbed a lot of curiosity and speculation among fans and netizens.

Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms

Featuring her and her partner in a romantic photo, Ileana left fans eagerly guessing about the man in her life, just few days ago. The picture on her Instagram was intentionally blurred. It was a silhouette showing them in an intimate pose.

However, her latest post on social media gave her followers another of her mystery man in a picture, he was seen lovingly kiss their pet dog. Ileana captioned this moment of sweetness as ‘Puppy Love’. Ileana also uploaded a series of photos giving her fans a glimpse of her Saturday night. In another photo, flaunting her baby bump in white trousers and a fitted tee shirt, she focused on the orange stains on the tee shirt. Ilenaa wrote, "Note to Self: Don't get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce."

Since her pregnancy announcement, Ileana has been giving continuous updates on social media to her fans about her motherhood journey. She has kept her followers engaged by sharing several candid pictures, funny anecdotes, and pregnancy advice. While the identity of Ileana's partner still remains a mystery, the actress has received an outpouring amount of love and support from both fans and the film industry. Everyone has showered her with congratulatory messages and well wishes for this new chapter in her life.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said