DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

DJ Jugal (Jugal Sachanandani) is one of the most prominent DJs in Dubai. He is known for his exceptional music and remixes. He is a remix prodigy and one of his remixes of the song, ‘Garmi’ that features Nora Fatehi, Badshah, and Varun Dhawan in the original track has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube. Jugal admires Varun and Nora as artists. He was excited to create a remix for their song which went viral. A few days ago, DJ Jugal was spotted reuniting with Nora Fatehi at an event in Dubai.

Jugal is a prodigy when it comes to music production and remixes; It has made him a sensation in the party life of Dubai. He is known for his incredible contribution to parties, events & private gigs because of which he received various opportunities to work with great talents & Bollywood celebrities. Jugal being one of the most regular faces at Celebrity events, has worked with a great roster of celebrities. At such a young age, he has delivered on huge occasions and has learned to deal with pressure. Working with and around celebrities always needs an extra mile as there are always more eyes on you comparatively. To deliver in these spots is always very crucial.

Jugal is a crowd favourite not only because of what he produces but also because of the energy and warmth he brings. He aspires to spread his love for Bollywood worldwide. He plans to bring new trends to remixes in Bollywood. He has a wide knowledge of different genres as he has seen and explored the shift of classic music to modern hip-hop. Jugal has performed in various Asian countries like India, Dubai, Qatar, Pakistan, etc. He has also performed in almost every city in the Middle East. Being an explorer himself, it was interesting for him to learn how the same music could be different in terms of remixes in different parts of the region.

Earlier, he was spotted with Bollywood celebrities like Guru Randhawa, AP Dhillon, B Praak, & Kartik Aaryan. DJ Jugal is currently a resident DJ at DEJAVU Dubai & he will be spotted in some huge events in the coming days. He is a dedicated person who won’t stop until he has achieved his goal of reaching Bollywood lovers worldwide with his music.

