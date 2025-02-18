DJ Aqeel shares inside stories of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor’s song..'

DJ Aqeel, one of the most renowned names in the Indian music industry, is famous for performing at the most exclusive celebrity parties. Recently, he opened up about his experiences at some of Bollywood's biggest stars' parties, including Shah Rukh Khan's extravagant gatherings at Mannat. Aqeel's insights into these star-studded events offer a rare glimpse into the world of high-profile Bollywood soirees.

Shah Rukh Khan's Parties

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Kanan, DJ Aqeel revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s parties were always filled with top Bollywood celebrities. While SRK's gatherings have become less frequent over the years, there was a time when his Mannat parties saw an incredible turnout, with stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan gracing the events. Aqeel explained that these parties were always a blend of great music, even better hospitality, and an unmatched atmosphere.

Music at SRK's Parties

One of the most interesting revelations by Aqeel was how he always had to strike the perfect balance with the music. According to him, the key to SRK’s parties was ensuring that each guest felt included. He shared that in the early hours of the event, he would play music specific to each celebrity, such as hits from Salman, Aamir, or Hrithik. This strategy ensured that all the stars would hit the dance floor, creating an electrifying vibe.

DJ Aqeel’s Sixth Sense for Actor's Favorite Tracks

What set DJ Aqeel apart was his instinctive ability to read the room. He described how, over time, he developed a sixth sense when it came to sensing which actors wanted their own tracks played. By simply observing their reactions, Aqeel knew when it was time to switch to a specific song to keep everyone on their feet.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Ultimate Host

Aqeel also praised SRK’s exceptional hosting skills, emphasizing how the actor’s parties were a perfect blend of great food, alcohol, and incredible hospitality. The atmosphere was always perfect, and attendees were always eager for the next one. With his impeccable hosting style, Shah Rukh Khan truly set the standard for celebrity parties in Bollywood.

DJ Aqeel continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known not only for his unmatched talent but also for his ability to turn any event into a memorable celebration.

