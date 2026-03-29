Divya Dutta expressed her excitement at IFFD 2026, calling it a 'deja vu.' Serving on the jury and hosting, she praised the event's revival in Delhi and highlighted the audience's growing demand for more relatable, story-driven cinema.

Actor Divya Dutta expressed her excitement at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, calling it a "deja vu" while highlighting her multiple roles at the event, including jury member and closing ceremony host. Speaking at the festival, Dutta said she felt "ecstatic" about IFFD being held in the capital, recalling her earlier experiences attending film festivals.

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"Its a deja vu for me... I remember I used to come with different boxes when we used to have festivals earlier and be there the entire day to watch films. I am so glad Delhi has it back again," she said. The actor credited the government and organisers for reviving the festival and making it accessible to audiences and filmmakers alike. "Thanks to the government and all the organisers for making this happen," she added.

A Special, Multifaceted Role

Dutta's presence at IFFD 2026 is marked by multiple milestones. In addition to serving on the jury, she also has her films being screened at the festival and will host the closing ceremony. Calling the experience special, she said, "The first ones are always so special. To be an integral part is amazing."

Evolving Audience Tastes

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of cinema, Dutta pointed to a noticeable shift in audience preferences. According to her, viewers are now seeking more relatable narratives and grounded characters. "The most important thing is that the audience is changing. They want more stories and more relatable characters, and hence the stories are woven around them," she noted.

'Chiraiya's' Surprising Success

The actor also spoke about the strong response to her recent release 'Chiraiya'. She described the reception as unexpectedly large for a project of its scale. "I would think a big film would get something like that, but it is amazing," she said, adding that the film's reach has been significant, particularly on social media.

Dutta highlighted how 'Chiraiya' has gained traction across platforms, with widespread engagement online. She credited the collaborative effort behind the project, including the role of producers, OTT platforms, writers, directors, and actors in bringing such themes to audiences. "We knew it was going to impact people, but the way Chiraiya has taken flight has surprised us," she said, noting that the film's success could encourage more storytellers to explore unconventional themes.

About the IFFD

The IFFD is a week-long festival which began on March 25. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam. It presents screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world. (ANI)