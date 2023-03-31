Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived

    Rekha came for the Dior Autumn 2023 show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, wearing a vibrant pink and gold Kanjeevaram saree. The organiser didn't start the show until Rekha's arrival.

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Rekha in Kanjeevaram saree impresses fans; event didnt start until she arrived
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Last night, luxury fashion label Dior showcased its Autumn 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai's Gateway of India. The premium event drew A-listers worldwide, including numerous Bollywood stars, influencers, and foreign celebrities.

    Several celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawala, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mira Rajput, and others, were spotted arriving at the star-studded event. Rekha, the veteran actress, made a statement when she came at the event wearing a stunning Kanjeevaram saree.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Rekha is seen posing with the paparazzi before heading to the performance in a video posted by paps. She was seen praying, leaning backwards before correcting herself, and continuing to the version. She thanked the organisers and waved to the paparazzi with folded hands. 

    Also Read: Gaslight to Murder Mystery 2- check out web series and movies to binge-watch this week

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The original fashion queen looked stunning in a bright pink and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree and a golden potli bag. Her hair was perfectly put back in a bun decorated with a flower garland, and she accessorised with gold earrings, a matching necklace, and red and gold bangles. When she walked to the fashion show, she was joined by her assistant Farzana.

    Also Read: Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    While one fan commented, “The only one who took her own style and carried it with grace.. she was the only one not carrying a Dior,” another one wrote, “I love her sarees.” A third fan commented, “Queen of #bollywood #rekhaji.”

    According to Diet Sabya's Instagram feed, the Dior fashion show apparently did not begin till the diva stepped in looking stunning in a Kanjivaram saree. She also had a good time interacting with the photographers. She skipped a step while laughing with paps during her talk. The situation was extremely amusing, but Rekha handled it well and smiled at the photographers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

    Rekha met Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of Dior Fall 2023 Show
    Rekha met with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's creative director, a day before the Autumn 2023 show, and their photo went viral on social media. "I was really moved to meet the renowned Rekha ji for the first time last night." India's most famous and talented actresses. "I am so pleased you joined us last night, it was a genuine honour," Maria Grazia Chiuri commented beside a photo of herself and Rekha.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
