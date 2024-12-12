Jailer to Vettaiyan: 7 highest grossing movies of the Superstar

Entertainment
South's God, Superstar Rajinikanth, has turned 74. Born on December 12, 1950, in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth has been acting since 1975. These are his 7 highest-grossing films
This film was a flop. Made on a budget of approximately 200 crore rupees, it only grossed 219 crore rupees worldwide
Made on a budget of approximately 135 crore rupees, this film grossed 223 crore rupees worldwide. The film performed above average and was a hit in the Tamil industry
This film flopped at the box office. Made on a budget of 200 crore rupees, it grossed 255 crore rupees worldwide
This all-time blockbuster grossed 290 crore rupees worldwide. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore rupees
This film performed above average. Made on a budget of 120 crore rupees, it grossed 295 crore rupees worldwide and was a hit in the Tamil film industry
Grossing 605 crore rupees worldwide, this film proved to be an all-time blockbuster. It was made on a budget of 180 crore rupees
A hit in Tamil and a superhit in Hindi, this film's overall performance was average. Made on a budget of 540 crore rupees, it grossed 675 crore rupees worldwide
