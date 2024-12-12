Entertainment

Jailer to Vettaiyan: 7 highest grossing movies of the Superstar

South's God, Superstar Rajinikanth, has turned 74. Born on December 12, 1950, in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth has been acting since 1975. These are his 7 highest-grossing films

7. Darbar (2020)

This film was a flop. Made on a budget of approximately 200 crore rupees, it only grossed 219 crore rupees worldwide

6. Petta (2019)

Made on a budget of approximately 135 crore rupees, this film grossed 223 crore rupees worldwide. The film performed above average and was a hit in the Tamil industry

5. Vettaiyan (2024)

This film flopped at the box office. Made on a budget of 200 crore rupees, it grossed 255 crore rupees worldwide

4. Enthiran (2010)

This all-time blockbuster grossed 290 crore rupees worldwide. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore rupees

3. Kabali (2016)

This film performed above average. Made on a budget of 120 crore rupees, it grossed 295 crore rupees worldwide and was a hit in the Tamil film industry

2. Jailer (2023)

Grossing 605 crore rupees worldwide, this film proved to be an all-time blockbuster. It was made on a budget of 180 crore rupees

1. 2.0 (2018)

A hit in Tamil and a superhit in Hindi, this film's overall performance was average. Made on a budget of 540 crore rupees, it grossed 675 crore rupees worldwide

Ranveer, Ranbir to Shraddha: 7 Celebs who turned entrepreneurs in 2024

Pushpa 2 Box Office: Fastest to 1000Cr, Beats KGF 2, RRR, Baahubali

Rajinikanth Birthday: Explore fascinating facts and career achievement

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's lavish Mumbai house tour: Inside photos