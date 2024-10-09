Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in India: Diljit Dosanjh announces additional Delhi, Jaipur shows; tickets are on sale

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 will now include two extra events in Jaipur and Delhi. Tickets will go on sale on October 9. He has already played in Europe and created history in Vancouver.

    Fans of Diljit Dosanjh in India have a reason to rejoice, as the singer has announced two more shows in Jaipur and Delhi, which he has added to the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. Diljit shared that he will be performing live in Jaipur on November 3. In Delhi, where he was already scheduled to perform on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, he has added another show on October 27. The sale of tickets for both shows will go live on Zomato today, October 9, at 2 PM.

    In September, the singer announced that he would be adding shows in Delhi and Jaipur after many fans complained about not being able to get tickets.

    Besides Delhi and Jaipur, Diljit Dosanjh will be touring Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad for his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.

    Before the India leg of the concert, Diljit performed across Europe, with concerts scheduled from September 9 to October 2. Fans in cities like Paris, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam also experienced his vibrant performances. In April, Diljit made history by becoming the first Punjabi musician to perform at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. He also met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his tour.
     

