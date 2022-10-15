Digangana Suryavanshi wins hearts with a phenomenal performance in ‘Crazy Fellow’

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi’s performance in Phani Krishna’s film ‘Crazy Fellow’ is being appreciated by all. Starred opposite actor Aadi Sai Kumar, continue reading this article to know why Digangana’s performance in the film has stuck a chord with the audience.

Filmmaker Phani Krishna has been garnering a lot of positive reviews for his recently released Telugu film, ‘Crazy Fellow’. The film that hit the theatres on Friday, has been creating quite a buzz across the theatres. From its power-packed cast to its intriguing storyline, the film has been ruling the theatre screens. But what really caught the attention of the viewers, is the leading lady of the film, Digangana Suryavanshi.

The film ‘Crazy Fellow’ is a romance-comedy film with an emotional climax. Starring Aadi Sai Kumar, and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead role, ‘Crazy Fellow’ was released in the theatres early this week. The film has been receiving good reviews from the audience. While Aadi Sai Kumar looked handsome throughout the film, Digangana Suryavanshi managed to steal hearts with her charming looks and her heart-touching performance.

ALSO READ: Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

Digangana Suryavanshi has proved that she can take a film's simple story and churn it into an exceptional one with her striking performance. Her solo dance song, ‘Modati Saari’ has also become a hit among the audience. Whether it is her admirable dance moves or how stunning she looks in the song, Digangana’s performance is quite iconic in itself.

Apart from Aadi Sai Kumar and Digangana Suryavanshi, the Telugu film, ‘Crazy Fellow’ film also stars actors Mirnaa Menon, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Narra Srinivas and Saptagiri, among many others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Digangana Suryavanshi is currently on a signing spree she is shooting for multiple projects simultaneously across languages. She is presently gearing up for her Hindi web show ‘Showstopper’, apart from prepping for the upcoming Tamil film ‘Mahal’, among many others. She will also soon be seen in the Bollywood film ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ opposite actor Arjun Rampal. In this upcoming periodical drama, Digangana has played the love interest of Arjun.