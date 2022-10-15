Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma

    Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend and ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has lashed out at Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 which showed Soumya speaking ill about Priyanka. Soundarya, in her conversation with Nimrit, said that Ankit Gupta’s mother would strangle her neck if Priyanka became her daughter-in-law.

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    The Friday episode of Bigg Boss 16’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ saw Salman Khan returning to the house to meet the contestants. He revealed several things that the housemates spoke of each other behind their backs. One such thing was the conversation between Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, involving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Salman, without naming at first, asked Priyanka to guess who could have said these words for her that Ankit Gupta’s mother would strangle her neck if Priyanka became her daughter-in-law. 

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was quick to guess that it was Soundarya Sharma who was talking about her and Ankit Gupta. This led to a huge fight between Priyanka and Soundarya wherein the latter also tried to defend herself.

    Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend, actor Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has lashed out at Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for talking ill behind Priyanka and Ankit Gupta’s backs. Here are excerpts of Rashmeet’s exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable.

    Q. How would you react to Soundarya Sharma’s words about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? 

    Rashmet Kaur Sethi: Soundarya Sharma talks about ethics and intellect, calls herself a doctor and says that she doesn’t go below the belt as Archana does… After all of this, you go around saying such things then what’s the difference between you and Archana? Calling somebody illiterate, ‘gawar’, shows your level. I haven’t seen Priyanka or Ankit talk about anyone behind their back. I was furious about how dare she could say something like this to Priyanka. Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were equal parts of the problem and then saying that it was in a light way, is not acceptable.

    Q. What do you have to say about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship status?

    Rashmeet Kaur Sethi: Nimrit and Priyanka met only twice before they went inside the house, and that too only for a few hours. Nimrit does not know who Priyanka really is; she is making personal comments about Priyanka and Ankit which was totally uncalled for. You don’t know them, you don’t know their relationship so why’d you comment something like ‘Mujhe pata hai… Mai toh apne kisi boyfriend ke sath bhi aisa na karu…’. When they are not dating, how can you pass such comments on them? Who are you to say these things? She also went on to say that she only reacts to what Priyanka says or does to her. I have been watching the show and but Priyanka has not said anything to her. In fact, I have not seen her speaking to Nimrit anytime out of the task whereas Nimrit has been speaking sh*t behind their back since day one. It seems that she is forcefully targeting them to get footage out of it.

    Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary showing her real self on the show?

    Rashmeet Kaur Sethi: It takes a little time for a person to come out of their shell when they are being held captive in a house where there are 24*7 cameras on them. But from what I know, she is being herself on the show. There is nothing that she is doing for the camera.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
