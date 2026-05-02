Diego Luna has been cast in a newly created role for Disney's live-action 'Tangled'. The film will star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, with Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Shooting is set to begin in Spain in June.

In a significant casting update for Disney's live-action slate, Diego Luna has joined the studio's upcoming adaptation of 'Tangled', taking on a newly created role as the film prepares to begin shooting in Spain this June. The project, based on Disney's 2010 animated hit, will feature Australian actor Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The two actors secured their roles following an international casting search conducted in December. Also part of the ensemble is Kathryn Hahn, who will portray the manipulative Mother Gothel. Hahn has recently been recognised for her performances in 'Agatha All Along' and 'The Studio.' Luna's involvement marks a new addition to the narrative, with the actor set to play a character specifically created for the live-action version.

'Tangled' Live-Action Details

It remains unclear whether the role will include musical elements, as key details about the adaptation are being kept under wraps. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for musical-driven projects such as 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Better Man'. Like its animated predecessor, the live-action 'Tangled' is expected to retain strong musical components.

The original animated film was a major commercial success, grossing over USD 591 million globally and later inspiring a Disney Channel series, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Production duties are being handled by Kristin Burr under Burr! Productions. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. Disney Live Action executive vice president of production Jessica Virtue is overseeing the project.

Diego Luna's Other Projects

Luna, already associated with Disney through his critically acclaimed performance in 'Andor', is set to premiere his next directorial venture, 'Ashes' (Ceniza en la boca), at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. He also features in Netflix's 'Mexico 86', based on the true story of Martin de la Torre and Mexico's successful bid to host the 1986 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)