Did you know Pradeep Sarkar once chose Kangana Ranaut over Aishwarya Rai for Noti Binodini? Read this

In 2010, Kangana Ranaut had said that she was playing the iconic character in Pradeep Sarkar's Noti Binodini and not Aishwarya Rai.

Kangana Ranaut, the multifaceted Bollywood diva, said last year that she had signed on to play Noti Binodino, one of Bengal's most legendary celebrities. The film was supposed to be directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who died on March 24, 2023. (Friday).

Kangana Ranaut to portray Noti Binodini

Kangana stated about her excitement for the film: "I am a huge admirer of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and am thrilled to have this chance. This will also be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji, and I am beyond excited to be a part of this incredible journey with some of the finest performers in the nation."

Prakash Kapadia has written the plot of the Binodini biopic for the uninitiated. He is well-known for his works, such as Devdas, Black, Padmaavat, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Yet, did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was said to be in negotiations with Pradeep Sarkar for the same project a few years ago?

Yep, you read that correctly. If rumours are to be believed, Aishwarya agreed to play the character of the courtesan turned actor in Sarkar's film back in 2020, before Covid.

Following Covid-19, the filmmaker expressed his desire for a vaccination by March to work on the film. Pradeep further mentioned that he began writing the script for Binodini Dasi's biography after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to join the project. But the pandemic halted everything for the time being since he could not provide good narration to actors via Zoom conversations.

He said to a media outlet, “The writing is in progress. While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate. I hope the vaccine is developed by March so that we can start shooting.”

Nevertheless, she allegedly declined to portray the famous character in Pradeep Sarkar's film due to a prior obligation.

Furthermore, it should be noted that this is not the first time the great theatre artist has been portrayed in a biography. Nati Binodini, Deboshree Roy, Dilip Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Swarnali Banerjee, and others, a Bengali language drama film, was released in 1994, with Deboshree playing the eponymous role of the legendary theatrical performer.