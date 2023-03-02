Did you know Nora Fatehi once slapped co-star for misbehaving; know what happened NEXT

Nora Fatehi once smacked her co-star on the set of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans? Now, what happened next will leave you stunned.

On the sets of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, in Bangladesh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi slapped her co-star. Yep, you read that correctly. Talking about the event, the actress revealed some disturbing revelations on The Kapil Sharma Show, when she was joined by Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa.

Nora Fatehi slapped co-star

Nora Fatehi revealed the specifics of the brutal incident on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying that they were filming in the jungle for the film when one of the co-stars began mistreat with her. She smacked him after that. Yet, as you can expect, the co-star hit her back, and the two quickly got into a nasty brawl.

At the same programme, comedian Kapil Sharma cited Nora's comment about males usually paying the bill on dates. When Archana Puran Singh, who was astonished, informed her, "Nora, the world has changed, today women are paying, of course," Nora retorted, "You can pay, but I am not paying..."

Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and others are all set for the Entertainment Show in cities such as Atlanta, Texas, Florida, and Oakland.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora Fatehi was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero in a unique dance routine. She was also featured in Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in a dancing routine. She recently starred in the Accha Sila Diya song video by B Praak, featuring Rajkummar Rao. She will soon be featured in Sajid Khan's 100%, with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.