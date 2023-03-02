Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Nora Fatehi once slapped co-star for misbehaving; know what happened NEXT

    Nora Fatehi once smacked her co-star on the set of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans? Now, what happened next will leave you stunned.

    Did you know Nora Fatehi once slapped co-star for misbehaving; know what happened NEXT RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    On the sets of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, in Bangladesh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi slapped her co-star. Yep, you read that correctly. Talking about the event, the actress revealed some disturbing revelations on The Kapil Sharma Show, when she was joined by Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa.

    Nora Fatehi slapped co-star
    Nora Fatehi revealed the specifics of the brutal incident on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying that they were filming in the jungle for the film when one of the co-stars began mistreat with her. She smacked him after that. Yet, as you can expect, the co-star hit her back, and the two quickly got into a nasty brawl.

    Also Read: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    At the same programme, comedian Kapil Sharma cited Nora's comment about males usually paying the bill on dates. When Archana Puran Singh, who was astonished, informed her, "Nora, the world has changed, today women are paying, of course," Nora retorted, "You can pay, but I am not paying..."

    Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and others are all set for the Entertainment Show in cities such as Atlanta, Texas, Florida, and Oakland.

    Also Read: Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

    Nora Fatehi on the work front
    Nora Fatehi was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero in a unique dance routine. She was also featured in Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in a dancing routine. She recently starred in the Accha Sila Diya song video by B Praak, featuring Rajkummar Rao. She will soon be featured in Sajid Khan's 100%, with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Citadel trailer DELAYED: Priyanka Chopra's global spy series preview postponed after Greece train crash RBA

    Citadel trailer DELAYED: Priyanka Chopra's global spy series preview postponed after Greece train crash

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role RBA

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series vma

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Ravichandran Ashwin is a favourite to get into India's all-time XI squad - Ravi Shastri-ayh

    'Ravichandran Ashwin is a favourite to get into India's all-time XI squad' - Ravi Shastri

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian to claim 500 international wickets, score 5,000 runs-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian to claim 500 international wickets, score 5,000 runs

    PM Narendra Modi opening remarks at G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

    PM Modi to G20 Foreign Ministers: 'Global governance has failed... Multilateralism is in crisis'

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Do not think anyone played poor or rash cricket - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'Don't think anyone played poor or rash cricket' - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase

    Delhi Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after months of extension work gcw

    Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after months of extension work

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon