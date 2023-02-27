Did you know Hrithik Roshan once said nasty things about Aishwarya Rai, later said he misjudged

Hrithik Roshan formerly felt Aishwarya Rai was untalented, but he subsequently realised that he had misunderstood her; read more

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan have worked on several outstanding films together, including Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, and Guzaarish, making them one of Bollywood's most successful onscreen couples. But there was a point when Hrithik used to think that Aishwarya is only a "beautiful face without any skill".

Yep, you read that correctly. While marketing his film Dhoom 2, Hrithik had publicly admitted that he had misunderstood Aishwarya. In an interview with rediff.com, the actor had said, “I have to say that I had judged her wrong. I felt foolish at that...Sometimes beauty just takes over so much of the other talents. She's someone with a lot more mettle than just what shows on her face.”

This epiphany occurred during the filming of Dhoom 2 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, starring Aishwarya Rai. Hrithik said he was impressed by her dedication, persistent attention, and approach to work.

Aishwarya remarked in an interview with prominent entertainment writer Subhash K Jha, "Hrithik has been a special co-star. We have a tremendous rapport, which translates into excellent chemistry on screen."

She considers Hrithik a good friend. “We never came around to working together in a movie until Dhoom 2. It was a very new genre for me. Doing Dhoom 2 was a pleasure because of that friendship,” she said.

In the meantime, Hrithik has been hard at work filming Fighter. In the film, he will appear for the first time alongside Deepika Padukone. For their schedule, Hrithik and Deepika recently shot in Kashmir. The film, directed by Sidharth Anand, is supposed to be massively produced. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Hrithik is also working on War 2.